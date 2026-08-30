Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: How to Rob a Bank

How To Rob A Bank: New HQ Image Released

A new image from director David Leitch's new film, How To Rob A Bank, has dropped. The film will be released in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Article Summary David Leitch's How to Rob a Bank is heading to theaters on November 13, 2026, after moving from September.

The trailer teases a stylish, high-concept thriller that could break big if Amazon MGM's rollout connects.

The November release date puts How to Rob a Bank into a crowded awards season corridor with heavy competition.

How to Rob a Bank may find its audience through streaming, especially with a story built around social media.

We have a new David Leitch movie coming out this November. How To Rob A Bank looks like one of those films that is either going to be an epic hot mess or something that is going to come together flawlessly, with very little likely to end up in between. The trailer is selling a whole lot of style, while the concept is pushing some serious substance, but Amazon MGM Studios might have made a serious misstep when they moved the film from September to November earlier this year. November is a notoriously packed month at the movies, so trying to pack something like this in between all of the big awards season blockbusters might backfire on the company in a big way. They aren't doing a ton of marketing for this just yet, but a new image appeared on media sites the other day showing two of the main characters getting ready to film content.

Budgets and how a film does on streaming could make all the difference for Amazon MGM movies. See Masters of the Universe for an example from earlier this year. We'll have to see where the audience for How to Rob a Bank comes from, if any, given the story's heavy social media focus. It flopped in theaters, and blowing up on streaming seems almost on brand.

How To Rob A Bank: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs — and their most ambitious heist yet.

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. How To Rob A Bank is directed by David Leitch and will be released in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!