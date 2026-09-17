Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: How to Rob a Bank

How to Rob A Bank: New Trailer Teases One Hell Of A "How to" Guide

Amazon MGM Studios has released the second official trailer and a new poster for the new film from director David Leitch, How to Rob A Bank.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a new How To Rob A Bank trailer, offering a fresh look at David Leitch's stylish crime film.

The latest How To Rob A Bank footage doubles down on bold visuals and high energy while keeping the story's direction mysterious.

How To Rob A Bank appears to be aiming for a sharp message-driven thriller, setting it apart from the usual November movie lineup.

David Leitch's How To Rob A Bank opens in theaters on November 13, 2026, as one of Amazon MGM's notable fall releases.

Amazon MGM Studios has a bunch of movies coming out this fall, but How to Rob A Bank is going to be fun to keep an eye on. From all the footage we've seen, including the new trailer that dropped today, it really looks like one of those movies that is either going to rule or be a spectacular hot mess. Even though we're a couple of trailers in now, it's still really unclear which way we're going, but there is certainly a lot of style here. Now it's a matter of seeing whether there is substance and whether there was supposed to be. Considering the subject matter and how they appear to be trying to get a message across with all the subtlety of a 2×4, this is a film that has an uphill battle simply because it's not what people are expecting to see in November. The style applies to the new poster, too, but the original one was better. This one needs to include the cast's faces to help draw people in, and the first one didn't have that.

How To Rob A Bank: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In HOW TO ROB A BANK, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs — and their most ambitious heist yet.

Starring Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. How To Rob A Bank is directed by David Leitch and will be released in theaters on November 13, 2026.

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