Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky: 2 New Clips And A First Look Featurette Released

Amazon MGM Studios has released 2 new clips and a first look behind-the-scenes featurette for I Play Rocky. It will be released in theaters on November 20th.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled two new I Play Rocky clips, spotlighting fresh footage from the Rocky making-of drama.

One I Play Rocky clip introduces Stephan James as Carl Weathers, adding another key figure to the film’s true-story setup.

A first look I Play Rocky featurette goes behind the scenes and leans into the movie’s layered, meta filmmaking angle.

The I Play Rocky featurette also highlights the Steadicam’s groundbreaking role ahead of the film’s November 20 theatrical release.

Hollywood loves movies about making movies, and I Play Rocky is shaping up to be the big one of the fall Oscar season. Not only is it about the making of one of the greatest movies of all time, the movie and the making of the movie so perfectly mirror each other that it seems too perfect to be true. While the film is no doubt taking some liberties, the underdog story appears to the public for many different reasons, and we see that every time one of these films manages to connect with audiences. We got some new clips from the film, including the introduction of Stephan James as Carl Weathers and Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone, who declares that he plays Rocky (and does a title drop).

We also got a first look behind-the-scenes featurette, and it kicks off with James saying, "Welcome to the behind-the-scenes of a movie about the behind-the-scenes of a movie," which tells you how meta everything about I Play Rocky is. It also mentions that, while this story is interesting, another way this was groundbreaking was the introduction of the Steadicam, and anytime we can learn more about the tech that we take for granted now is always fun.

I Play Rocky: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told "no" at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito, Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, and Kiki Seto. In select theaters on November 6, 2026, and everywhere on November 20, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!