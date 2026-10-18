Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky: New Poster Spotlights The Famous Stair Scene, TV Spot

A new poster for I Play Rocky has been released, spotlighting the famous stair scene, along with a new TV spot.

Article Summary I Play Rocky unveils a new poster and TV spot as Amazon MGM ramps up the campaign for its awards-season contender.

Early festival reactions suggest I Play Rocky could emerge as a strong movie-about-movies player this fall.

Amazon MGM has also launched I Play Rocky ticket sales, offering an early look at potential theatrical interest.

I Play Rocky opens in select theaters November 6 before expanding nationwide on November 20, 2026.

I Play Rocky is going for the awards-season double whammy: it's a biopic and a movie about movies, and there are few things Hollywood likes more than movies about movies. The story behind the making of Rocky is a fascinating one and one that we hadn't seen before, and the early reviews from the festival premieres for this one make it sound like it could be a promising entry into the awards season fodder. A new poster popped up online recently with a pull quote and star Anthony Ippolito doing the famous stair scene from Rocky.

A new I Play Rocky TV spot appeared on the official Amazon MGM Studios X/Twitter account, plus a link to tickets, so we'll have a better idea of whether or not there is a theatrical audience for this film.

"A film that makes you believe in the impossible." – Shade Studios. See #IPlayRocky in select theaters November 6 with additional dates coming soon. Get tickets now: https://t.co/EuteZO3CE2 https://t.co/xCPPyxszAw — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) October 16, 2026

I Play Rocky: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told "no" at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito, Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, and Kiki Seto. In select theaters on November 6, 2026, and everywhere on November 20, 2026.

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