Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky: Take On The Role Of A Lifetime In The Official Trailer

The story of how one of the greatest sports films came to be. Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer for I Play Rocky.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the official I Play Rocky trailer, spotlighting the true story behind Rocky.

I Play Rocky follows Sylvester Stallone’s fight to write Rocky and insist on playing the lead role himself.

The trailer highlights Anthony Ippolito’s uncanny Stallone resemblance and the film’s clear awards season appeal.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, I Play Rocky opens in select theaters November 6 before expanding November 20, 2026.

Telling the story behind the making of classic movies has become a lot more common in the last couple of years. The stories of how these films came to be can be just as interesting if not more so than the films themselves, but that isn't the case here. Rovky is a genuinely great film that holds up, and the story of how it came to be is one that sounds like a Hollywood script. It was really only a matter of time before someone decided to adapt it, so here we are with I Play Rocky. This kind of film, which is a biopic but not really, tends to draw a lot of awards season love because the only thing awards season voters love more than war films is movies about making movies. However, this does look really promising, and Amazon MGM Studios already has a foot in the door of awards season with Project Hail Mary. The official trailer was released this week, so you can all see the uncanny resemblance Anthony Ippolito has to Sylvester Stallone.

I Play Rocky: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told "no" at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito, Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, and Kiki Seto. In select theaters on November 6, 2026, and everywhere on November 20, 2026.

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