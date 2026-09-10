Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky: The New Poster Kind Of Rules Plus HQ Images

Amazon MGM Studios released a new poster for I Play Rocky, and it's well designed! We love to see it, plus three high-quality images.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a striking new I Play Rocky poster, signaling fresh momentum for the film’s campaign.

The new I Play Rocky update follows the trailer debut in July, with signs that another look at the movie could arrive soon.

Anthony Ippolito’s transformation into Sylvester Stallone remains one of I Play Rocky’s biggest early talking points.

I Play Rocky heads to select theaters November 6, 2026, before expanding nationwide on November 20, 2026.

There's nothing Hollywood likes more than movies about making movies and underdogs coming out on top. In fact, Hollywood likes these things so much they are staples of the awards season, so no one should be surprised to see a film like I Play Rocky making its way to the big screen. There's a very good chance that Amazon MGM Studios didn't predict they'd enter the 2027 Oscar race back in March [amaze, amaze, amaze], but we do have to drop something a little more tradition. We got the official trailer back in July, and the casting of Anthony Ippolito as Sylvester Stallone is uncanny. There is likely a new trailer on the way soon because the official press site updated with a new poster, which is really well designed and kind of rules, we love to see it, and three new images.

I Play Rocky: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told "no" at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito, Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, and Kiki Seto. In select theaters on November 6, 2026, and everywhere on November 20, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!