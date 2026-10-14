Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: I Play Rocky

I Play Rocky: "There's Only One Sylvester" Clip Released

Amazon MGM Studios released a new clip from I Play Rocky. Sylvester says there aren't any roles for him, and Sasha suggests he write the script and play the role himself instead.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios has released a new I Play Rocky clip centered on Sylvester Stallone and Sasha.

The scene shows Sasha urging Sylvester to write his own script and create the role he wants to play.

Early I Play Rocky festival reviews suggest the biopic could emerge as a breakout fall box office contender.

Anthony Ippolito and AnnaSophia Robb impress in the new footage ahead of I Play Rocky's November release.

I Play Rocky has flown a bit under the radar so far, but the early reviews coming out of its festival premiere point to one of those fall movies where it could quietly take over the box office out of nowhere. It's a lethal combination of a story as it is a biopic about a famous star, it follows the journey of making a movie almost everyone knows, and the box office of Michael proves that audiences are hungry for the movies that skirt the line between fiction and reality in a good way. Hopefully, this movie is good and Amazon MGM Studios knows what they have and give it the push it needs. If anything, the performances even in the little bit of footage that has been released is impressive. A new clip dropped today showing Anthony Ippolito stars as Sylvester Stallone and AnnaSophia Robb as Sasha discussing how there aren't roles out there for him when she suggests he just write a script and role for himself. It's very "what, like it's hard?"

I Play Rocky: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an electrifying true story about an unknown actor with an unshakable belief that he wasn't just meant to write Rocky—he was meant to be Rocky Balboa. Told "no" at every turn, Sylvester Stallone bets everything on himself, holding the line on playing the lead against seemingly impossible odds. The result is the ultimate underdog story behind the ultimate underdog movie.

I Play Rocky, directed by Peter Farrelly, stars Anthony Ippolito, Matt Dillon, AnnaSophia Robb, P.J. Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Tracy Letts, Jay Duplass, Stephan James, and Kiki Seto. In select theaters on November 6, 2026, and everywhere on November 20, 2026.

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