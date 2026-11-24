Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Disney, Movies | Tagged: Ice Age: Boiling Point

Ice Age: Boiling Point – Official Trailer, Poster, And 5 New Images

A new trailer, poster, and 5 new images for Ice Age: Boiling Point have been released. It will be released in theaters on February 5, 2027.

Article Summary Ice Age: Boiling Point has a new trailer, and Disney is reviving the Fox-era franchise for another big-screen run.

Ice Age never won over critics, but audiences kept showing up even as the series slid critically and softened at the box office.

Ice Age: Boiling Point adds Ashley Park, Josh Peck, Adam DeVine, Coco Jones, and James Austin Johnson to the voice cast.

Ice Age: Boiling Point, directed by John Donkin and produced by Lori Forte, opens exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027.

Disney is bringing back another animated franchise from the Fox era with Ice Age: Boiling Point. It's a franchise that hasn't exactly been beloved by critics, but audiences have always loved it, and they are (were?) a staple in classrooms when teachers needed something to put on that wasn't going to offend anyone. Things have been going downhill both critically and with the box office as time has gone on, and the fifth one was considered a "disappointment" because over $400 million on a $100 million budget in 2016 was the beginning of the box office brain rot that we wouldn't shake off until the pandemic. The next film, Ice Age: Boiling Point, is set to kick off the spring season, and we got a new trailer, poster, images, and they have confirmed more members of the voice cast.

Ashley Park as Zee; Josh Peck as Eddie; Vincent Tong as Crash; Adam DeVine as Julian; Coco Jones as Peaches; Chris Wedge as Scrat; Kari Wahlgren as Baby Scrat; Dee Bradley Baker as Jurassic Scrat; Eduardo Franco as Bodi; and James Austin Johnson as Clarence the Sprout Master.

Ice Age: Boiling Point – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Ice Age: Boiling Point is the highly anticipated next chapter in the iconic herd's prehistoric misadventures.

The movie features shows Manny (voice of Ray Romano), Diego (voice of Denis Leary), Sid (voice of John Leguizamo), Buck (voice of Simon Pegg) and Ellie (voice of Queen Latifah) – along with acorn-obsessed Scrat, Crash, Eddie and Baby Scrat – as they blast out of a volcano and straight into a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.

Ice Age: Boiling Point is directed by John Donkin (The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild) and produced by Lori Forte (Ice Age, Ice Age: Collision Course). The film will release exclusively in theaters on February 5, 2027.

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