Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: danny boyle, Ink

INK: Official Teaser Trailer, Posters, And Images Released

Netflix has released the official teaser trailer, posters, and images for INK, the new film from director Danny Boyle, which follows the rise of The Sun.

We're getting a new Danny Boyle movie later this year, and while the lucky buggers at the Venice Film Festival got the chance to see INK, the rest of us are going to have to deal with just a tease. Or in this case, a teaser trailer, some posters, and a nice pile of images. There's nothing journalists love more than movies about journalism, but this is one that might get some eyes twitching. It following the rise of The Sun and if you're someone who isn't fond of tabloid journalism or think it's journalism at all, this might not be the film for you. Then again, if you're someone interested in one of the sleazier corners of print journalism that has more or less died in the digital age, Boyle has gathered an impressive cast and the fact that this was initially a play is kind of perfect.

The early reviews and reactions for INK have started appearing online, and they seem pretty positive. However, this is a reminder that festival brain is a thing, and reactions from festivals like Venice tend to be very extreme one way or another because everyone has 2 minutes to get a review out, which leaves very little room for nuance.

INK: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film is an explosive cinematic rollercoaster about a group of visionaries and misfits who had an idea for a new kind of news — one that would give the people what they want and would change the face of the world we live in today.

INK, directed by Danny Boyle and written by James Graham, based on his Tony- and Olivier-Award-winning original play of the same name, stars Jack O'Connell, Guy Pearce, and Claire Foy. It will be released in select theaters on December 11, 2026, and on Netflix January 8, 2027, in the US and Latin America.

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