Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Beyond Fest, Hammer Studios, Ithaqua

Ithaqua Trailer: Hammer Studios Returns With New Horror Film

Hammer Studios is back, and their first film in some time, Ithaqua, will debut at Beyond Fest this year and be released in 2027.

Article Summary Ithaqua marks Hammer Studios’ long-awaited return, reviving the legendary horror banner with a new 2027 theatrical release.

The Ithaqua trailer teases an 1800s-set horror tale at a fur-trade outpost, where a bloodthirsty monster stalks survivors.

Ithaqua stars Luke Hemsworth, Leenah Robinson, Kevin Durand, Craig Lauzon, and Michael Pitt, directed by Casey Walker.

Ithaqua will premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on September 27, with early buzz building ahead of its 2027 debut.

Ithaqua is a new horror film from the legendary studio Hammer Studios, coming in 2027. It stars Luke Hemsworth, Leenah Robinson, Kevin Durand, Craig Lauzon, and Michael Pitt, and Casey Walker directs it. It is set in the 1800's and features a monster that has a thirst for blood at a fur-trade outpost. Walker, Peter Vicaire, and Pascal Trottier wrote the script. The film will debut at Beyond Fest in LA on September 27 and will be released everywhere in theaters in 2027.

Ithaqua Synopsis

"When an American mercenary employed as a hired gun is blackmailed into leading a trading party to a nearby native village, what they encounter is death and destruction. Barely getting away with their lives and with some supplies, the party returns home to their trading post – but something else has followed them back, something not human. Signaling the resurrection of the mighty Hammer Studios, Casey Walker's survival horror is a mean, lean ride buried deep within the Canadian wilderness in the 1800s – a relentlessly thrilling story that is filled with exceptional performances from a game cast and one of the most stunning visual palettes of any film this year. Clearly built for the big screen, this horror-Western must be experienced in a room full of like-minded horror fans."

Hammer has created some of the most enduring horror films ever put on film, and while I cannot say Ithaqua will join that list without seeing it, the fact that Hammer feels comfortable rising from the ashes with this film gives it some gravitas. I like a lot of people in that cast, and the teaser trailer looks pretty promising. I will be looking for reviews coming out of Beyond Fest at the end of the month and keeping my fingers crossed that people have good things to say.

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