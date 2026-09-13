Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: james bond

James Bond Writer Confirms The First Draft Of The Script Is Done

Writer Steven Knight has confirmed that he's finished the first draft of the script for the new James Bond film, which Denis Villeneuve will direct.

Article Summary Steven Knight confirms the first draft of the new James Bond script is finished, a key step toward casting and production.

The James Bond update suggests Amazon MGM Studios can begin moving the film forward after months of casting speculation.

Denis Villeneuve, confirmed in 2025 to direct James Bond 26, has called 007 sacred territory and promised to honor it.

Steven Knight joined James Bond 26 in July 2025, signaling a creative direction that has fans cautiously optimistic.

Amazon MGM Studios has been pretty upfront about not releasing any information about the new James Bond movie until they are good and ready. There have been so many speculation posts about possible casting, and now that director Denis Villeneuve has likely wrapped Dune: Part Three, it might be time to start doing a little work on the film. However, there was one major part of this movie that had to happen before anyone could really start casting any role: the script had to be finished. Maybe not the final version, but everyone involved with this movie needed to have some sort of idea what they were getting into before they could start seriously pulling people in. Well, maybe now those casting rumors will carry a little more weight, because writer Steven Knight has confirmed that the first draft of the script is done. When asked by U.K.'s Greatest Hits Radio (via Variety) if he'd done the script draft, Knight replied: "I'm nodding silently."

Denis Villeneuve Directing James Bond 26 Is Promising

We learned that Denis Villeneuve would direct the next James Bond film on June 25, 2025, thus ending one round of endless speculation surrounding the film. At the time of the announcement, Villeneuve said (via Variety), "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

At the end of July 2025, it was confirmed that Steven Knight would be writing the script. The reception to James Bond leaving Eon Production and the control of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli was mixed at the time. People assumed that Amazon would lean into its worst instincts and immediately greenlight spinoff television shows and whatnot. Right now, it's still unclear whether or not they will end up going down that road; movie studios are going to movie studios after all, but these last two additions seem to be heading in positive directions.

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