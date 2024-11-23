Posted in: Movies | Tagged: james gunn, newlitg

James Gunn Talks Swamp Thing in the Daily LITG, 23rd of November, 2024

James Gunn talking Swamp Thing topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

James Gunn talking Swamp Thing topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

The Karate Kid Timeline and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Doctor Who: Star Beast

LITG two years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

LITG three years ago, Rancour Over Rancor

LITG four years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG five years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

LITG six years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Doctor Who.

Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond

Justin Fox, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch

creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford

Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

