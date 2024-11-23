Posted in: Movies | Tagged: ,

James Gunn Talks Swamp Thing in the Daily LITG, 23rd of November, 2024

James Gunn talking Swamp Thing topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround.

Published
by
|
Comments

Article Summary

  • James Gunn's Swamp Thing comments lead Bleeding Cool traffic, sparking fan interest and debate.
  • No origin stories planned for Superman and Batman, as Gunn defends his Swamp Thing vision.
  • Bleeding Cool ranks top ten stories, with Swamp Thing and next week's comics close behind.
  • Daily LITG highlights industry insights and past popular stories for pop culture enthusiasts.

James Gunn talking Swamp Thing topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool again yesterday. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

James Gunn Talks Swamp Thing in the Daily LITG, 23rd of November, 2024
James Gunn at Blue Beetle Los Angeles Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on August 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The Karate Kid Timeline and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. James Gunn Defends Swamp Thing; No Superman, Batman Origin Stories
  2. Next Week's Comics Will Be Delivered By Diamond A Week Late
  3. Marvel Comics' Full February 2025 Solicits And Solicitations
  4. Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 9 "To Live and Die Again" Images Released
  5. Karate Kid: Legends Takes Place Three Years After Cobra Kai
  6. Countdown Star Jensen Ackles Offers Update, Shares Great BTS Looks
  7. Doctor Who "Once and Future" Final Act: Fugitive Doctor vs. War Doctor
  8. Daredevil: Born Again Official Image: Nelson, Murdock & Page Reunited
  9. Jupiter's Legacy Reaches A Finale in Dark Horse February 2025 Solicits
  10. Hasbro Reveals New Godzilla x Transformers Megatron Collab Figure

And a few of my other stories from yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Doctor Who: Star Beast

What Might The Marvel Doctor Who Comic Mean For Rose?
Doctor Who: Star Beast by Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons
  1. Doctor Who "The Star Beast": Disney Confirms Nov. 25th Streaming Time
  2. How Mister Sinister Wormed His Way Into Charles Xavier (XSpoilers)
  3. Bringing Back Jean Grey In Immortal X-Men #17 (Spoilers)
  4. Everyone Making Plans For Final Days Of X-Men Vs Orchis (XSpoilers)
  5. Frank Miller Dark Knight Sells For $210,000 After Legal Suit Settled
  6. Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Trilogy Trailer Released 
  7. The Debt That Peter Parker Still Owes In Amazing Spider-Man #38
  8. Penthouse Comix #1 Returns For Valentine's Day 2024 With Guillem March
  9. Tony Stark Back on the Cider for Thanksgiving in Iron Man #12
  10. Will Gang War Divide Like Civil War Did? Amazing Spider-Man Spoilers
  11. No Sign Of Deadpool In Secret Wars Battleworld, More's The Pity
  12. 45 Comic Stores Doing Black Friday Sales For 2023
  13. Vault Comics Orders Of #1 Over 100,000 Orders Are Beyond Real
  14. Wonder Woman- Who's The Mother? The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2023

LITG two years ago, Elon Musk To The Brig

Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk's Twitter Mess
Image: Paramount Global/SNL Screencap
  1. Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Goes Full Janeway on Elon Musk Twitter Mess 
  2. Tonight Is Petilil Spotlight Hour In Pokemon GO: Nov. 2022
  3. DC Comics Suggests Creators Move From Twitter To Hive
  4. Dark Crisis Reveals Only One Future For Damian Wayne (BatSpoilers)
  5. Batman of Earth-1 Embraces the Dark Night with Prime 1 Studio
  6. Power Rangers Universe Remembers Green Ranger Jason David Frank
  7. Damian Wayne Killing Captain Carrot? (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
  8. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews Ortegas' S02 Away Team Outfit 
  9. 5 Marvel Avengers You Should Never Invite to Thanksgiving Dinner
  10. The Walking Dead Finale: So Why's Rick Smiling? Rick/Michonne Images
  11. Dick Briefer's Inventive Take on Rex Dexter of Mars, Up for Auction
  12. Archies in India GN Adds New Character Prasad Arora to Archieverse
  13. Dark Horse Comics/TFAW Promote Cara O'Neil & Jules Morales
  14. Vault Launch The Nasty, Songs For The Dead & Money Shot In 2023
  15. Ciro Tota's Photonik Man Of Light in Fairsquare February 2023 Solicits
  16. The Obscure Debut of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
  17. Darius Q Johnson's Hollowed in Keenspot February 2023 Solicits
  18. Manchester Black The Best He Is At What He Does in Action Comics #1049
  19. Bram Stoker Monster Hunter #1 From AfterShock February 2023 Solicits
  20. Elon Musk To The Brig in Daily LITG, 22nd November 2022

LITG three years ago, Rancour Over Rancor

Hasbro Star Wars Rancor Update - Full Paint Deco and Final Unlocks
Credit: Hasbro
  1. Star Wars Rancor HasLab Loses Backers after Hasbro's Latest Reveal
  2. The Ed Sheeran Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
  3. Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
  4. Billy Gunn v Darby Allin Shows AEW Doesn't Know How to Treat Legends
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
  6. Complete Set Of Winners From The 2021 Esports Awards
  7. Dave Bautista Shoots on "Total Scum Bag" Matt Gaetz, Q-Anon Shaman
  8. The Always Sunny Podcast: Our Episode S01E01 Thoughts & Takeaways
  9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
  10. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: Ireland, "Lethal Weapon" & More
  11. John Stanisci's Lifedeath Comes To Substack For Origin Story
  12. From Chivalry To Cowboy Bebop, Thank FOC It's Monday 22nd of November
  13. BA Cancels London-To-San Diego Direct Flight Before SDCC Thanksgiving
  14. Snifter Of Death, My Bad & Snelson in Ahoy Comics Feb 2022 Solicits
  15. Double Destiny NY For Valentine's Day in Black Mask Feb 2022 Solicits
  16. Cannonball Run Meets Mad Max – Speed Republic in February 2022
  17. Zander Cannon's Kaijumax Finally Ends in Oni Press Feb 2022 Solicits
  18. Tim Seeley & Ilias Kyriazis' Graphic Novel Chronophage From Humanoids
  19. Yen Press Announces 3 New Audiobook Adaptations at Anime NYC
  20. Hard Promises About New Men in Action Lab February 2022 Solicitations
  21. Draculina, Vampirella & Red Sonja in Dynamite February 2022 Solicits
  22. Scout Comics Launches Five New Comics In February 2022 Solicits
  23. Heavy Metal Collects Bob Fingerman's Pariah In February 2022 Solicits
  24. Bye Bye Buffy – The Daily LITG, 22nd of November 2021

LITG four years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and Titans

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons Receives The Island Transfer Tool
  2. Supernatural: Too Soon, Jensen Ackles. Too Soon; The CW Pays Respects
  3. Titans: HBO Max Teases Anna Diop/Starfire Season 3 Reveal
  4. Fear the Walking Dead Preview: The End is the Beginning- of the End?
  5. Star Wars C-3PO and Asajj Ventress Receive Gentle Giant Busts
  6. DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
  7. Old Woman Wolverine? X-Men #18 Goes Back To The Vault
  8. Current Values of the GI Joe Classified Series from Hasbro
  9. Riverdale: Aguirre-Sacasa, Morgan Introduce Toni, the Serpent Queen
  10. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Magmortar
  11. Clar Angkasa Sells Her First Graphic Novel, Stories of the Islands
  12. Fernanda Frick's Raise The Bar! No Longer Netflix, But A Graphic Novel
  13. Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Batman Beats Rorschach
  14. Future State: Legion Of Super-Heroes Will Have A Very Different Title
  15. Hero Trade, TMNT Playmates and Bruce Timm in Give Comics Hope Auction
  16. DC Comics To Kill Off Billy Batson? All Part Of Future State…
  17. Menton3's Chasing The Dragon #1 in Heavy Metal February 2021 Solicits
  18. Helstrom, Hellstrom or Hellstorm Reprints – Without Warren Ellis

LITG five years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And everyone was looking for Mandalorian merch.

  1. Leah Moore Tells Us All How Comics Broke Alan Moore
  2. Wizards Issues "Apology" Re: Forsaken Novel – "Magic: The Gathering"
  3. Tom King's Final Batman #85 Now Contains Tynion and March Prelude With the Joker and Superman's Secret Identity Revealed
  4. Baby Yoda Merch is On The Way, Maybe Even by Tomorrow Mandalorian Fans
  5. LATE: Batman Vs Ra's Al Ghul, Catwoman, Legion Of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol
  6. Weeping Angels Meet Autons in Jodie Whittaker/David Tennant Doctor Who Crossover For February 2020 Titan Comics Solicitations (UPDATE)
  7. "Rick and Morty" S4 "One Crew Over the Crewcoo's Morty" [PREVIEW]
  8. Alfred is Still Dead, and so is "Playboy" Bruce Wayne in James Tynion's Batman
  9. Why is Fallen Angels Missing from Marvel's February Solicitations?
  10. "The Umbrella Academy" Cast's Deeper Appreciation for Vinyl [VIDEO]

LITG six years ago, Saga was controversial in India.

And we were looking a week ahead…

  1. Police Contacted After Comic Con India Hands Out Copies of Saga to Kids
  2. Bleeding Cool Saw Doctor Who's Future! Or Someone Screwed Up…
  3. Sorry Haters, 'Doctor Who' Series 11 is Doing Just Fine
  4. DC Comics Cancels Batman & The Outsiders Orders, Will Resolicit Later in 2019
  5. Gotham Girl Will Kill Batman as Bane Returns to Glory – Reading Tom King's Batman

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Doctor Who.
  • Gosh Comics manager Andrew Salmond
  • Justin Fox, creator of Earth Minds Are Weak, 21st-Century Depression Comics, I Dreamed of You and Mr. Eybyaninch
  • Colourist and editor, Carl Gafford
  • Search In Gaslight's Wayne R. Smith

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Dan Slott, Dan Slott, Dan Slott, Dan Slott, Dan Slott, Dan Slott, Dan Slott, Dan Slott,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.