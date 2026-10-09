Posted in: Movies | Tagged: Compass International Pictures, halloween, John Carpenter's Halloween, Trancas International Films

John Carpenter's Halloween Returns To Theaters For October 2026

John Carpenter's Halloween is back in theaters in the U.S. and internationally from Oct. 11–Nov. 5 — check local listings to see where it's playing.

Article Summary John Carpenter's Halloween returns to theaters for October 2026 with hundreds of U.S. locations and nearly 2,000 screenings.

Halloween also expands internationally in 12 countries, giving horror fans around the world a chance to see it big-screen.

Screening dates vary by theater from October 11 through November 5, so Halloween showtimes must be tracked locally.

Nearly 50 years later, Halloween remains a horror landmark whose score, style, and Michael Myers still define the season.

Trancas International Films and Compass International Pictures have brought back John Carpenter's Halloween to theaters in multiple countries this month. The film will be showing in hundreds of U.S. theaters nationwide, with nearly 2,000 screenings, and will also run internationally in 12 countries, including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom. The screenings are expected to run from October 11 until November 5; however, there are no consistent screening dates across theaters worldwide, nor is there a website that lists all the listings and which theaters they will be in. You will literally have to go old-school and look up when and where they'll be screening the film near you. Kind of like Michael, you'll be surprised where it turns up.

John Carpenter's Halloween is Back in Theaters This Month

Halloween is widely regarded as one of the most influential horror films ever made, credited with establishing the template for the modern slasher: a masked, silent killer stalking a quiet suburban neighborhood on a single, symbolically loaded night. Decades of films, filmmakers, and critics have borrowed from its DNA, from its holiday-set structure to its use of first-person camera work to build dread. John Carpenter's minimalist synth score remains one of the most recognizable pieces of music in film history, sampled and referenced far outside the horror world, and Michael Myers, aka "The Shape," and his blank, expressionless mask have become as synonymous with the Halloween season itself as pumpkins or trick-or-treating.

Nearly fifty years on, the film's vocabulary has become part of how the genre talks about itself, "the Boogeyman," "The Shape," the notion of an unkillable, motiveless evil, and its influence is cited across academic film criticism, retrospectives, and best-of-horror lists alike. Its enduring pull is precisely why Halloween has become an annual theatrical tradition rather than a one-time nostalgia play: for many fans, seeing it on the big screen every fall has become as much a part of the season as the holiday it depicts.

Halloween opens on Halloween night in 1963, when six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murders his seventeen-year-old sister, Judith. Sentenced and locked away for fifteen years, Michael escapes Smith's Grove Sanitarium on October 30, 1978, at age twenty-one, and returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, in search of his next victims. Halloween was written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill and directed by Carpenter. It starred Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut, alongside Donald Pleasence, P.J. Soles, and Nancy Loomis.

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