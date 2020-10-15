Jon Favreau Is in "No Rush" to Make a The Mandalorian Movie

When it comes to Star Wars on the big screen, we really have no idea what to expect. We have several people lined up to work on movies and even a bunch of release dates, but we don't know what those movies will be about. Right now, the Star Wars content is on a much smaller screen with Disney+ and the various shows that they have greenlit over the last year or two. The Mandalorian was the first one out the gate, and the first season received critical acclaim and kicked off a cult following of The Child. Now that the show has been a success, people are asking about spinoffs or making the jump to the big screen, which is something showrunner Jon Favreau, in a new interview with Variety, has thought about, but he's not in any big rush to see it happen.

Favreau said he's in "no rush" to push the show beyond a streaming series. "But we're definitely open to it," he added, "and excited to see where the story leads us and have that flexibility — because there's no rulebook now. … Technology is always offering new opportunities to tell stories in a fresh way. It's a very exciting time to be doing this and I feel very grateful that we're able to be able to work remotely, because of the nature of the technology that we're dealing with. So we're continuing to try to move forward and keep the ball rolling, even though it's been a challenging time for everyone."

As for star Pedro Pascal, he hasn't heard anything from the higher-ups at Lucasfilm but is very much open to the idea of doing a movie as long as nothing is "corrupted" in the transition from TV to movies.

"I think that the work is so beautiful that I would love for that to be held by a big screen experience," he said. "But it seems to work so well that also I'm not sure it's something that I would want corrupted by any kind of change, you know? I mean, I certainly know that the challenge can be met. It's not like these people don't have the experience. If anybody can do it, they can!"

The second season of The Mandalorian starts streaming on Disney+ on October 30th.