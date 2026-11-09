Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: Open World

Jumanji: Open World – 4 New Character Posters Released

Sony Pictures has released 4 new character posters for Jumanji: Open World. The third film will be released on Christmas Day.

Article Summary Sony Pictures has released four new character posters for Jumanji: Open World as the sequel’s marketing campaign ramps up.

Jumanji: Open World follows last month’s new trailer, signaling that promotion for the Christmas release is now in full swing.

The modern Jumanji films have become a reliable box office draw, finding long-lasting success well beyond opening weekend.

Jumanji: Open World will hit theaters on December 25, 2026, aiming to thrive again during the lucrative holiday corridor.

The Jumanji movies remain such a weird little pop culture moment. They shouldn't work at any level, because they seem like a textbook example of a film created to cash in on nostalgia and an IP audiences might be familiar with. We have seen so many of these over the years, and they almost never work, but the first one resonated with audiences. Then the second one proved that it very much wasn't a fluke. Not only that, but they carved out this unique little corner where they might not have the biggest opening weekend, but these films had legs and would have decent box office numbers weeks after the initial release. The Jumanji movies took advantage and thrived in the January release desert. The third film is looking to do the same, and the marketing is starting to pick up. We got a new trailer for Jumanji: Open World at the end of last month, and now we have four new character posters featuring our three game characters emerging from storm drains.

Jumanji: Open World – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time, Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

Jumanji: Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, with Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito. It will be released on December 25, 2026.

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