Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: Open World

Jumanji: Open World – A New Poster Has Been Released

Sony Pictures has released a new poster for Jumanji: Open World, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Article Summary Sony Pictures has released a new Jumanji: Open World poster as the studio ramps up marketing for the Christmas Day debut.

Jumanji: Open World follows the July trailer, marking the first major new update after a relatively quiet few months.

The new Jumanji sequel returns to the franchise’s proven December launch strategy in another crowded holiday box office race.

Jumanji: Open World brings the game into the real world this time, with chaos spilling out ahead of its December 25, 2026 release.

The Jumanji sequels remain a trio of the weirdest movies you never thought would be as big as they are. When another sequel was announced, no one thought it would work, and everyone made the (rightful at the time) assumption that it was just a cheap IP-based cash grab. Whether or not that is the case and everyone involved got lucky, that's for history to decide, but the first movie was a massive hit, and it wasn't a fluke, because the second one did just as well. They were both movies that released in December, managed to carve out a nice little corner for themselves in a flooded market, and thrived in weeks two, three, and beyond as the new year began. Sony is looking to make that happen again with Jumanji: Open World, with yet another December release date and jumping into a very crowded release schedule. We got the first trailer back in July, and things have been kind of quiet since then. We must be due for some new content, because a new poster was released featuring our four game characters, and we're going to see very different versions of these people in this film.

Jumanji: Open World – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time, Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

Jumanji: Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, with Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito. It will be released on December 25, 2026.

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