Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: Open World

Jumanji: Open World – New Trailer Teases Some Adventures In Our World

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Jumanji: Open World, which will be released in theaters on Christmas Day.

Article Summary Sony Pictures has released a new Jumanji: Open World trailer ahead of the film’s Christmas Day theatrical debut.

The latest Jumanji: Open World footage teases chaos spilling into the real world instead of staying inside the game.

Jumanji: Open World also appears to shake up the in-game character lineup, setting up fresh dynamics for the sequel.

The Jumanji sequels have thrived with December releases before, and Sony is betting Open World can break through again.

It looks like Sony has finally decided to step on the gas for Jumanji: Open World , because even though the first two movies did extremely well at the box office, we still have to remind audiences that this film is coming out during a very crowded time at the movies. We got a new poster recently, so a new trailer teasing the blend of game and real world shenanigans is not surprising at all. However, bringing these characters to the real world and changing up the lineup in-game as well means we'll get very different versions of them, and it'll be really interesting to see whether these new versions still connect with audiences.

The Jumanji sequels remain a trio of the weirdest movies you never thought would be as big as they are. When another sequel was announced, no one thought it would work, and everyone made the (rightful at the time) assumption that it was just a cheap IP-based cash grab. Whether or not that is the case and everyone involved got lucky, that's for history to decide, but the first movie was a massive hit, and it wasn't a fluke, because the second one did just as well. They were both movies that released in December, managed to carve out a nice little corner for themselves in a flooded market, and thrived in weeks two, three, and beyond as the new year began. Sony is looking to make that happen again with Jumanji: Open World, with yet another December release date and jumping into a very crowded release schedule.

Jumanji: Open World – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time, Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

Jumanji: Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, with Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito. It will be released on December 25, 2026.

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