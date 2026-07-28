Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: Open World

Jumanji: Open World – Official Trailer Released Plus A New Image

The game is coming to our world in the new official trailer for Jumanji: Open World, which will be released in theaters on December 25, 2026.

Article Summary The official Jumanji: Open World trailer is here, teasing a new adventure as the game spills into the real world.

Jumanji: Open World flips the sequel formula, bringing the franchise’s jungle chaos out of the console and into reality.

The new trailer hints at another big, crowd-pleasing spectacle as Jumanji aims to continue its strong box office run.

Jumanji: Open World opens in theaters on December 25, 2026, setting up a major holiday movie event for audiences.

The fact that the Jimaji sequels aren't terrible and have resonated well with audiences might be one of the most buckwild things to ever happen. These movies absolutely should not work, and yet they do. They aren't changing anyone's life, but they are a fun time at the movies and consistently show up and do exactly what they set out to do, and they do it well. What more can you ask for? We all knew a third movie was coming, and the first trailer, along with a new image, for Jumaji: Open World has been released. This time, the game is coming to us, and that is, of course, not going to go well for anyone involved.

It's been a couple of months since CinemaCon, and this appears to be the same one they shared during the Sony Pictures presentation, or at least very close to it. One thing about the Jumanji sequels is that the trailers often make them look terrible, and this one is no different. However, execution and sticking the landing is everything, and if the summary is anything to go by (see: "final installment"), Jumanji: Open World very much needs to stick that landing. Either way, this film is likely going to dominate the January box office as the previous two installments have,

Jumanji: Open World – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

Jumanji: Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, with Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito. It will be released on December 25, 2026.

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