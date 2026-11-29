Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: Jumanji: Open World

Jumanji: Open World – "One Last Adventure" BTS Featurette, 2 Images

Sony Pictures has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette titled One Last Adventure for Jumanji: Open World, along with two new images.

Article Summary Sony unveiled a Jumanji: Open World BTS featurette, and the cast still looks like they are having a blast together.

Jumanji: Open World sends the game into the real world, with the main cast playing fresh versions in both spaces.

The third Jumanji sequel looks poised to follow the last two with a solid opening and strong January box office legs.

Jumanji: Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan and starring Dwayne Johnson, opens in theaters on December 25, 2026.

Sony has managed to make the legacy sequel thing work not once, but twice with the latest Jumanji films, so the fact that they are coming back for a third one and that it has the same release date as the first two is the least surprising thing in the world. Jumanji: Open World was all but guaranteed as long as the primary cast was involved, and if the new "One Last Adventure" behind-the-scenes featurette is anything to go by, for all that anyone might have to say about these movies, it seems like the cast has a lot of fun making them.

We're leaning into the whole "what if Jumanji comes into our world" thing, and it means our primary cast are basically taking on two different roles. They'll be playing new versions of the characters in the game and in the real world as well. It's got to be a lot of fun as an actor to do something like that. There's a good chance Jumanji: Open World is going to do exactly what the last two did; it's going to open pretty well at the box office, but the real success will be in the first few weeks in January, as the only person who will have longer legs than this movie is Karen Gillan, who continues to look absolutely insane in this film while also kicking so much ass. We love to see it. We also got two new high-quality images as well.

Jumanji: Open World – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

This Christmas, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are reunited in Jumanji: Open World, the hilarious final installment of the globally beloved action-adventure trilogy. Our heroes have escaped the perilous jungles of Jumanji before, but this time, Jumanji breaks free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world.

Jumanji: Open World, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, Rhys Darby, with Nick Jonas, and Danny DeVito. It will be released on December 25, 2026.

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