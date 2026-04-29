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Jurassic Park Actor Sam Neill Announces He's Now Cancer-Free

In a recent news interview, actor Sam Neill revealed that he is now cancer-free after a lengthy battle with blood cancer using new treatments

Article Summary Sam Neill says he is now cancer-free after a five-year battle with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

The Jurassic Park star revealed chemotherapy stopped working before a new treatment changed his outlook.

Sam Neill credited CAR T-cell therapy, an emerging blood cancer treatment, with helping him beat disease.

Neill also shared his hope to keep acting and spend more time with family after the life-changing news.

In a recent interview, Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill announced that he is now cancer-free after a lengthy battle. Neill revealed it as an exclusive to 7News in Australia, the actor discussed his battle with blood cancer, and how several treatments had failed him, until he sought out a new option that worked and helped him recover from the disease.

Sam Neill Announces He's Now Cancer-Free After Using an Experimental Treatment

When speaking to the outlet, Neill said, "I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive. […] Then the chemo stopped working. I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal, obviously. […] I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing."

According to the report, after Neill had exhausted all of the traditional options for treatment, he sought out CAR T-cell therapy. The treatment modifies a patient's blood cells differently from other options. It is still considered experimental, as it's still going through multiple clinical trials to treat another type of blood cancer in myeloma. Neill went public with his diagnosis back in 2023 during the promotion of Jurassic World Dominion, revealing he was dealing with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

During the interview, Neill was quite upbeat and even teased a return to acting. "I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me. […] Because I'd really like another decade or two, you know? We've built all these lovely terraces, we've got these olive trees and cypresses. I want to be around to see it all mature. And I've got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big. But as for the dying? I couldn't care less."

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