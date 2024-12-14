Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, film, kingsman, kingsman 3, taron egerton

Kingsman Star Suggests the Third Entry Could Still Happen

The star of the Kingsman franchise, Taron Egerton, states that, despite the studio's stance, a third film is still possible.

Article Summary Taron Egerton hints a third Kingsman film could still happen despite doubts from the studio.

Matthew Vaughn and Jane Goldman are keen to complete Eggsy's story with another movie.

Rumored title for the potential film is Kingsman: The Blue Blood, with a script reportedly in progress.

Kingsman series praised for its innovative action, humor, and heart, promising an exciting finale.

The Kingsman franchise has been a fan favorite since it first hit theaters in 2014 with Kingsman: The Secret Service. Known for its stylish action, clever humor, and unique take on the spy genre, the franchise continued its success with Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017 and The King's Man prequel in 2021. However, the future of the franchise, particularly a third installment featuring Gary "Eggsy" Unwin (Taron Egerton), remains uncertain.

Taron Egerton Offers Fans Hope About a Third Kingsman Movie

Rumors have swirled about the potential third film, tentatively titled Kingsman: The Blue Blood, but recent comments from a 20th Century Studios executive have cast doubt on its immediate development. Despite this, Egerton remains hopeful about returning to the Kingsman universe. In an interview with Screen Rant, Egerton shared, "I believe that was said by somebody from Fox, I think. I think… I don't know, and I don't want to speak out of school, but I don't think that necessarily means that we won't do it. I think Matthew and I very much want to do one more. I want to do one more. And so while, you know, we don't have a shoot date yet, I think it could still happen."

These statements indicate that while the film isn't confirmed and might be shelved for now, there is still a strong desire from both Egerton and director Matthew Vaughn to bring the story to a satisfying conclusion. Vaughn and screenwriter Jane Goldman have repeatedly expressed interest in completing Eggsy's journey with a final film, and a script is reportedly in the works, keeping hope alive for fans.

The Kingsman series has been praised for its innovative action sequences, sharp dialogue, and the charismatic performances of its cast, including Colin Firth, Mark Strong, and Sophie Cookson. And years later, the franchise's blend of stylish action, humor, and heart that defined the earlier films could make Kingsman: The Blue Blood a fitting finale to Eggsy's story.

Stay tuned for more updates as the story develops and the Kingsman team works towards bringing another exciting chapter to the big screen.

