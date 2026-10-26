Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters: HUNTR/X Dance Rehearsal – "How It's Done"

Netflix has released a new KPop Demon Hunters video featuring a HUNTR/X dance rehearsal for the song "How It's Done."

Article Summary Netflix has dropped a KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X dance rehearsal video for “How It’s Done.”

The release mirrors real K-pop promotion, where songs expand through videos, performances, and fan reactions.

KPop Demon Hunters nails the look of a girl group dance practice, from the studio setup to the styling.

The rehearsal video stands out for dynamic camera movement, even though most dance practice clips keep it simple.

If you know anything about the KPop Machine on the internet, it's kind of an incredible thing with the way it takes over your entire feed. The KPop model doesn't just see a song being released and then calling it good. You get a lyric video of the song, then the music video, then a performance video, and a dance practice. That's just the official stuff. Fans come in and react to one or more of the released videos, so each reactor reacts to anywhere from one to four videos, further expanding the ecosystem. We're still not done. Now, fancams come in as fans make edits that focus solely on their bias. Much like Pokémon, some idol out there is someone's bias, so now you have fancams. You can get even deeper into the inception of it all with reactions to fancams, and then live performances start coming out. This new song is the first time someone has listened to this band. Now, we have to look back and react to their entire catalog, and so on. KPop Demon Hunters got a lot right, and now they are nailing it again by releasing a dance practice video. We have a HUNTR/X dance rehearsal for the song"How It's Done." This is exactly what a dance practice for any girl group would look like, from the logo along the back wall to the floor to the casual yet incredibly stylish outfits, usually monochrome.

The only thing the makers of KPop Demon Hunters sort of missed is that, most of the time, dance practices and rehearsals are steady shots with no movement unless we're talking about choreography, where camera work is essential (see "Impurities" by LE SSERAFIM).

KPop Demon Hunters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When they aren't selling out stadiums, Kpop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey use their secret identities as badass demon hunters to protect their fans from an ever-present supernatural threat. Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet – an irresistible rival boy band of demons in disguise.

KPop Demon Hunters, directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, with Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Byung Hun Lee. It features original songs written by Danny Chung, IDO, Vince, KUSH, EJAE, Jenna Andrews, Stephen Kirk, Lindgren, Mark Sonnenblick, Daniel Rojas, and performed by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Andrew Choi, Danny Chung, Kevin Woo, samUIL Lee, Neckwav, and Lea Salonga. KPop Demon Hunts features an original song performed by Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung of TWICE. It streamed on Netflix and was released in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

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