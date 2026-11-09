Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies, Sony | Tagged: spider-man: beyond the spider-verse

Latest Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Cut Made The Composer Cry

Composer Daniel Pemberton has revealed that the latest cut of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has made him cry multiple times.

Article Summary Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse composer Daniel Pemberton says the latest cut made him cry multiple times.

Pemberton shared the reaction at Deadline Sound and Screen, teasing an emotional payoff even in the early animatic.

His comments suggest Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is moving forward steadily after its long release delays.

Pemberton says the team aims to deliver a trilogy-ending finale, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse set for 2027.

It feels like we've been waiting half a lifetime for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but a lot of that probably has more to do with the shifting release dates than anything else. Three animated movies over ten years are extremely reasonable in terms of release schedules, but Beyond the Spider-Verse kept getting pushed back, and we went into the second movie expecting to wait only a year. No release date would have made this wait feel a lot less grueling. Either way, we know the team behind the movie is hard at work, and that goes for the music as well. Composer Daniel Pemberton is getting a lot of love these days for the Project Hail Mary score (as he should), but while at Deadline Sound and Screen (via GamesRadar+), he revealed that the most recent cut of the film has not only made him cry, but made him cry multiple times.

"The last cut I saw made me cry multiple times. And when something can do that when it's an animatic, and it's still early, it's like – I think everyone's going to be in for a real treat," Pemberton said. "We all know we've got to make the greatest ending to a trilogy ever with that film."

It sounds like things for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse continue to move along at a decent pace. These movies have both been fantastic, and if we need to wait some extra time to see a trilogy stick the landing when so few manage to pull it off? I'm good.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider Society and betrayed by his friends, Miles finds himself in the darkest corners of the Spider-Verse in search of a way home. Knowing that his family has been not only fractured but endangered by his calling, it's a race against the clock for Miles to travel across the wildest reaches of time and space to fight for and reunite everything he holds most dear.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson. Produced by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Amy Pascal and, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh. Aditya Sood and Christina Steinberg are executive producing. Screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 18, 2027.

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