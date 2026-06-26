Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Lee Cronin's The Mummy

Lee Cronin's The Mummy Hits HBO Max Next Week

Lee Cronin's The Mummy had modest box office success, but it may find an audience when it hits HBO Max next week.

Article Summary Lee Cronin's The Mummy lands on HBO Max on July 3, 2026, giving the horror film a fresh chance to reach viewers.

After a modest theatrical run and under $100 million worldwide, Lee Cronin's The Mummy could gain momentum in streaming.

Mixed reviews hurt its box office staying power, but strong horror interest may help Lee Cronin's The Mummy find new fans.

HBO Max could be the ideal home for Lee Cronin's The Mummy as audiences look for new horror picks over the holiday weekend.

To say that Lee Cronin's The Mummy didn't connect with critics might be an understatement. The film looked really promising in all the initial trailers, but according to everyone who saw it, it failed to come together in the end. However, it also sounds like there were a few really good moments, and horror fans are notoriously loyal, so the review didn't hurt the movie too much. While it didn't even crack $100 million worldwide at the box office, with a reasonable (???) budget of $29 million, it did all right despite almost completely falling out by week three. So while the movie was probably in the green, a lot of people didn't watch it, likely because word of mouth really matters long term at the box office.

Streaming is where movies like this can bridge the gap between the modest box office and bad reviews that kept people from taking a chance on a movie ticket, because the stakes are much lower. Horror fans are very loyal and make up a huge portion of the streaming market, so Lee Cronin's The Mummy heading to HBO Max might be the opportunity this film needs to find an audience. According to Variety, the film will premiere on HBO Max next week, on July 3, 2026. So if you're looking for a new horror movie to possibly chill out to while drunk during the 4th of July, HBO Max might have the hookup.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

For dust you are. Lee Cronin's The Mummy is only in theaters April 17.

Hot off the record-setting resurrection of EVIL DEAD RISE, writer/director Lee Cronin turns to one of the most iconic horror stories of all time with an audacious and twisted retelling: LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY.

The young daughter of a journalist disappears into the desert without a trace— eight years later, the broken family is shocked when she is returned to them, as what should be a joyful reunion turns into a living nightmare.

The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, with Veronica Falcón. The film is written and directed by Cronin, and produced by James Wan, Jason Blum and John Keville. The executive producers are Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Macdara Kelleher and Lee Cronin.

Cronin is supported behind the camera by a team of sterling film artisans, including director of photography Dave Garbett, production designer Nick Bassett, editor Bryan Shaw, costume designer Joanna Eatwell, music by Stephen McKeon and casting by Terri Taylor and Sarah Domeier Lindo.

New Line Cinema, Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Present, A Wicked/Good Production, A Lee Cronin Film: LEE CRONIN'S THE MUMMY. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 17, 2026, and internationally beginning 15 April 2026.

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