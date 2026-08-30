Posted in: Exclusive, Interview, Movies | Tagged: aaron schoenke, Alex Kellerman, Legend of the white dragon, power rangers

Legend of the White Dragon Director & Writer on Film's Long Journey

Director and star Aaron Schoenke and writer Alex Kellerman spoke to us about Jason David Frank's final film Legend of the White Dragon.

Article Summary Legend of the White Dragon director Aaron Schoenke says Jason David Frank shaped the film as a darker legacy project.

Schoenke and Alex Kellerman discuss rewrites, recasting, Kickstarter setbacks, and the long road to finishing the film.

The interview reveals how Jason David Frank’s passing changed post-production and forced creative solutions to complete it.

Legend of the White Dragon also gets into Power Rangers casting, fight choreography, and Well Go USA’s theatrical release.

For director Aaron Schoenke and co-writer Alex Kellerman, the journey to complete Legend of the White Dragon was an uphill battle in every stretch of the imagination. Initially a concept from star Jason David Frank that tapped into his life and his greatest signature role as Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise, the film got off to a bumpy start, taking two Kickstarter campaigns and constant delays, forcing some shifting of priorities from recasts and rewrites, but the biggest blow came in 2022 with the actor's passing. In part one of our interview, Scheonke and Kellerman spoke to Bleeding Cool about the inspiration behind the film, how Scheonke embraced director, writer, and actor as the film's primary villain, Jai Katua/Dragon Prime, to Frank's Erik Reed/White Dragon, assembling some of Frank's favorite Power Ranger actors onboard, wanting to tell a more adult story that he couldn't get away with on the Saban/Toei franchise, working with Well Go USA on a theatrical release, fight choreography, and more. The film follows Erik, aka the White Dragon, who's trying to redeem himself from a tragic event that cost lives, called to save a city he once swore to protect, but at odds with a rival who swore revenge on him.

Legend of the White Dragon Director Aaron Schoenke and Co-Writer Alex Kellerman on Challenges Getting Film Made

Bleeding Cool: What's the inspiration behind Legend of the White Dragon?

Schoenke: It's going to be Jason, having worked with him for so long, and he wanted to do something new, but old at the same time, with his legacy and things he wasn't able to do with Power Rangers, and explore different stuff. A lot of the film is also very much based on his own life and the truths that he wanted to put forth.

Aaron, was it difficult wearing multiple hats doing the directing, writing, and starring opposite him? Was this something that you just wanted to do, or did it work out that way?

Schoenke: Well, it's definitely something that was planned from the beginning. Jason wanted me as the villain to play opposite him. It was something that we talked about 10 years ago, but I had a wonderful crew, and of course, I co-directed the film with my father (Sean Schoenke) as well. Whenever I would be in front of the camera, he would really step up and direct, and then the whole crew was just fantastic.

What went into the casting process, and were there other names from Power Rangers that you wanted to get in addition to what you ended up getting with Jason Faunt, Cerina Vincent, and Ciara Hanna?

Schoenke: Jason definitely wanted to bring certain cast members from the show into it. He was obviously good friends with the ones that you just mentioned. There was talk of a few other people- earlier conceptions had Johnny Yong Bosch and a few of the rangers that were talked about, but scheduling didn't work out, or the way the script didn't work out, and stuff like that, or changing and flipping up roles.

Kellerman: Yeah, it became a lot of different things many times during the process.

Schoenke: But it was also important for it to not be overly ranger-saturated, because it also wanted to be something.

Kellerman: Separate.

Schoenke: Yeah, new and unique, bringing on David Ramsey, Michael Madsen, Mark Dacascos, Andrew "King Batch" Bachelor, all very different outside that world to bring in a fresh voice.

I know the Kickstarter got started on a little bumpier ride, and you reached the goal on your second opportunity. Now that you have finally wrapped up that journey, what does it mean to have Well Go USA as a partner and distributor, and finally letting the fans see this come to reality?

Schoenke: Oh, it's amazing. I mean, starting from such a small place and growing this small scene into a big project like this. For them to come on and be excited about it, like the film, and understand Jason's legacy. It's incredible for it to now be in 600 theaters. Jason always dreamed that it would be in theaters, and we just went to the movie theater, and the poster for Legend of the White Dragon was right next to 'Digger.' Basically, Jason David Frank and Tom Cruise were right next to each other, which was like…I mean, I wish I could share that with him to just, you see…

Kellerman: That's all he talked about. Yeah.

Schoenke: Yeah, to have it there. It's really great. Well Go has been nothing but fantastic.

Kellerman: Yeah, the theatrical release was something that I know that you held out for, because there are other distribution companies and people that were to get involved, and they were the ones that sort of made that promise.

Schoenke: They want to take care of the Kickstarter as well, because a lot of distributors didn't want to do that. They said, "That doesn't fit into our game plan." I was like, "Well, it has to."

Kellerman: They've been waiting a while.

Schoenke: Yeah, I mean, forever. Their patience has been great. I mean, it's definitely been tough between the pandemic, the strike, and, of course, Jason's passing to get where it needs to be, and so we're really happy with it.

I know that in a lot of ways, with D23, the crushing announcement was that the proposed rebooted Power Rangers series was canceled.

Kellerman: Canceled, yeah.

I feel like this is a little reprieve and opportunity for the fans to kind of see it once again on the screen. To follow up on that, when Jason passed, how much of the film did actually get made? Were there things that you had to do to (film around Jason to) complete the film? How much did you complete?

Schoenke: We had pretty much gotten done with principal photography, but even principal photography was constantly changing; we were always changing the script. At one point, Jason really wanted Michael Madsen in the film, and I had a whole backlog to decide. I'm like, "We got to fit this in there amongst the shooting days."

Kellerman: Yeah, the character was already in there, but we needed to expand it obviously for…

Schoenke: Because with Jason, Michael was one of his favorite actors, but then also, shooting was really condensed because of the pandemic; the requirements to shoot during the pandemic through SAG really ate into the budget. We spent hundreds of thousands on COVID protocol, which took away days of shooting. When we got almost done with principal photography, I was like, "Oh, man, we're missing a lot," and it was tough. We were planning on going back and doing reshoots, which is standard, pretty normal, then Jason passed. It was like, "Oh man!"

Kellerman: Yeah, there are a lot of reshoots already planned.

Schoenke: Just because of the impact of COVID.

Did he finish all the scenes, or did you have to reshoot with a double?

Kellerman: He kind of finished all the scenes, but we were planning on reshooting, like I said, so those scenes were never able to be redone. We had to creatively figure out a way to build out his character using other characters that are focused on him, because he's obviously the focus of the film, but it was tricky, though; it's hard to do all that without your lead actor.

I wanted to talk about some of the fight choreography and how Alfred Hsing worked that in, and was there a particular sequence that's a little difficult or just had to do multiple takes on?

Schoenke: Oh, God.

Kellerman: Is there one?

Schoenke: They're all difficult. I mean, in the suits is probably the most difficult, because you can't see, hear, or breathe, which are all pretty important functions, but that's normal when you're doing superhero stuff. Jason is a top-notch fighter and stunt fighter, and he really wanted to prioritize Muay Thai in there, and he wanted to make sure that Alfred and Alvin really understood that and honored that. There's a language that fighters have, and my fighting style was different, so we did all the different fight scenes.

They wanted to have their own voicing, but we spent a lot of time on the fighting. Fighting is obviously a lot of that; it's like with the beatdown, which is our bread and butter. We needed to deliver these high-octane, visceral, but still personal fights. What's different about these fights and the beatdown is that there's a whole story now wrapped around it. We built this emotional coming together of these characters, so you feel a lot more.

Kellerman: Jason was a fighter in real life, and what he brought to it with Alfred and it was just incredible.

Legend of the White Dragon is available in theaters.

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