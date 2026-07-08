Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dune: part three

Dune: Part Three – New Poster, Official Trailer 9 Images, 3 BTS Images

Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the official trailer, a new poster, 9 high-quality images, and 3 behind-the-scenes images from Dune: Part Three.

Article Summary Warner Bros. and Legendary have unveiled the official Dune: Part Three trailer, launching the next phase of the film’s rollout.

Denis Villeneuve moved ahead on Dune: Part Three sooner than expected after earlier comments suggested he might step away.

Dune: Part Three adapts Dune: Messiah, with the story set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides took the throne.

The epic conclusion to Villeneuve’s Dune trilogy arrives in theaters and IMAX on December 18, 2026.

It is going to be one hell of a fall and winter season with so many movies looking to make an impact, but the journey that Dune: Part Three has taken to the big screen is an interesting one. When the second movie came out, it seemed like director Denis Villeneuve needed at least some sort of break from the world of Dune before possibly returning for a third film that would adapt the second book, Dune: Messiah. However, over the course of the awards season, it seemed that Villeneuve changed his mind or the fans lovingly bullied him into the idea that maybe returning much earlier than expected wasn't a bad idea. To note, this is one of the rare times a break between films would have been fine because there is a time jump between the two books, so it would have worked. However, Villeneuve, who seemed to be passively working on the film before the second was even out, pushed forward with Dune: Part Three earlier than anyone expected.

Now his final film in this world is opening against one of the biggest superhero movies of the year, and people really aren't sure which one is going to come out on top. At CinemaCon, we got to see the opening battle, and it was intense, and now Warner Bros. and Legendary have released the official trailer with a ton of new footage, a new poster, three behind-the-scenes images, and nine high-quality imagesfrom the upcoming film.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

"Forgive me for all I've done." Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters and IMAX on December 18.

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures comes Dune: Part Three, bringing Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's epic trilogy to a breathtaking conclusion.

Dune: Part Three is set nearly two decades after Paul Atreides seized control of the Imperium. Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery. As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most.

The film stars Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach de Bankolé, with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

Villeneuve directs from a screenplay by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, based on the novels written by Frank Herbert. The film is produced by Oscar nominees Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe, and Joe Caracciolo, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Thomas Tull, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson, Richard P. Rubinstein, John Harrison and Jessica Derhammer.

Joining Villeneuve behind the camera are Oscar-winning director of photography Linus Sandgren, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, Oscar-nominated casting director Francine Maisler, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures Present A Legendary Pictures Production, A Film By Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Three, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on December 18, 2026 and internationally beginning 16 December 2026. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and in China by Legendary East.

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