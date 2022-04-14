Levi Miller Joins the Cast of Kraven the Hunter in an Unknown Role

In August 2020, there was finally some movement on the Kraven the Hunter movie that has been in the works for many years. Director J.C. Chandor was brought on to direct the film after many different rumored directors, and in May of 2021, Aaron Taylor-Johnson was confirmed to be cast as Kraven himself. Since then, we hadn't heard anything about this project though the outline of Kraven can be seen during the multiverse scene in the third act of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With an early 2023 release date, the supporting cast is starting to fill out as production has now started.

Since the start of 2022, we have learned that Russell Crowe had joined the cast in an unknown role while Fred Hechinger has been cast as Chameleon, Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Alessandro Nivola will play an unknown villain, and Christopher Abbot is reportedly set to play The Foreigner. Another unknown role is joining the group as Deadline is reporting that Levi Miller is joining the cast of Kraven the Hunter. Sony currently has no comment on Miller's reported casting, and production has started. Considering the release date, this seems pretty much on track. You have to wonder if Sony is rethinking this movie after the critical reception of Morbius. It did all right that first weekend, but it did have a considerable dropoff, so we'll have to see. Sometimes, a mid-production course correction is even worse than just letting things play out.

Kraven the Hunter is a movie that Sony has wanted to make for many, many years, and they just weren't able to get it off of the ground. It was one of the movies listed as in development when Sony made their big Spider-Man universe announcement in 2018, but we hadn't heard much since. The last rumors before Chandor was confirmed actually said that Antoine Fuqua was going to be the one to bring it to life, but that was always a rumor, which is why it's important to say when the ink isn't dry on these types of things. It seems that they will be keeping the script written by Richard Wenk with additional credits going to Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing, and the movie currently has a release date of January 13, 2023. it's still not confirmed that this will be an adaptation of Kraven's Last Hunt, which is what Sony has been trying to make for years, but this is being billed as a stand-alone movie.