Posted in: Movies, Review | Tagged: Liv's Last Ride

Liv's Last Ride Is A Funny, Beautiful, Frustrating Experience {Review}

Liv's Last Ride is funny in spurts, but never finds its footing and is tonally all over the place, making for a frustrating experience.

Article Summary Liv's Last Ride looks stunning and delivers flashes of sharp humor, but never carves out a distinct horror identity.

The first act drags with relentless mean-girl sniping, making Liv's Last Ride frustrating before the horror kicks in.

When the pace finally picks up, strong effects, slick camerawork, and a few fun performances keep it watchable.

Liv's Last Ride aims for smart, joke-laced horror, but uneven tones and unlikeable characters blunt the impact.

Liv's Last Ride draws heavily on a variety of other horror films and doesn't feel unique in any way. That said, it's not without merit. Some of the performances are strong; the film is gorgeous to watch and, in spurts, quite funny. But the first 40 minutes are painful to sit through, and even when the action gets going, long stretches let logic take a backseat to another round of jokes and insults that really grate on the viewer. Overall, this is worth checking out, but it will not be a memorable experience.

Liv's Last Ride Is Playing Festivals Now

The film stars Kayla Shipman, Shelby Brown, Sunnie Eraso, Sutter Nolan, Shaina Schrooten, Jocelyn Zamudio, Angelicque Cate, Lynne Baker, Mira Kessler, and Miquel Moore. It is written and directed by Thaddeus Armstrong. "When an unexpected visitor disrupts a secluded bachelorette party, a group of former friends must confront their shared dark history in order to survive the night." It recently held its world premiere at the Nightmares Film Festival in Columbus, Ohio

From the start, it is hard to tell who hates these characters more: each other or us, the viewers. Very few of them are given much to work with beyond being very catty, and their mean girl energies are off the charts. Seriously, there are almost ten minutes straight with nothing but a room full of women trying to top each other in a contest to see who can insult the others better; the more vulgar, the better. There is nothing wrong with that, but it is painfully slow-moving and eye-rollingly predictable. What would have been much more appreciated is any bonding moment in the humor, so that shortly after, when the bodies start to hit the ground, and blood is spilled, we care at all. Because these people are so unlikeable, we feel nothing as they are in peril.

Liv's Last Ride does have a sharp script in some places. The male stripper characters are great fun and provide much of the humor that lands. And it looks fantastic; some major Hollywood productions aren't shot as well as this film. The middle third of the film does a good job of picking up the pace and trying to get us on the side of at least some of the people whose lives are in danger. The effects are well done and gnarly, and the set design deserves applause.

Ultimately, there is too little to grab on to and really sink your teeth into. It wants to be this Bodies, Bodies, Bodies style ultrasmart horror film that disguises its gruesome nature with jokes, but the tones never gel in any way. When you factor in so many unlikeable people, you are left with an uneven mess. The film opens with a tracking shot of an inflatable penis balloon at a bachelorette party, which has a stupid face on it. Funny, but then the camera pulls back and stays on that shot for an uncomfortable amount of time, and it stops being funny or even unnerving, and instead makes you check your phone 2 minutes in. That perfectly sums up watching Liv's Last Ride.

Liv's Last Ride Review by Jeremy Konrad 5 / 10 Liv's Last Ride will remind you of a bunch of other films while you watch it, to its detriment. All over the place tonally, it never finds its groove.

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