Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, Madden, nicolas cage

Madden: Final Trailer For Biopic Released, Out On Prime Video Nov. 18

Amazon MGM Studios has released the final trailer for Madden. The biopic will release on Prime Video on November 18.

Article Summary Madden final trailer is here, with the Nicolas Cage-led John Madden biopic set to premiere on Prime Video November 18.

Amazon MGM’s Madden skips a full theatrical rollout and heads to streaming, likely with a limited release for awards.

Madden’s latest trailer looks better than the teaser, but the wigs, tone, and missing Madden voice still raise doubts.

Between the odd styling and sketch-comedy feel, Madden may struggle to match Amazon MGM’s stronger films this year.

Madden, the biopic of the famous NFL coach starring Nicolas Cage in the title role, will debut on Prime Video on November 18. The final trailer was released this morning. It also stars Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis. It was written and directed by David O. Russell. Cambron Clark co-wrote the script. Weirdly, this was supposed to get a theatrical release but will now jump to Prime Video instead. It should still get a limited release so that it can qualify for awards consideration.

Madden Skips Out On Theaters

Inspired by the life of a beloved American icon, MADDEN chronicles John Madden's incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis – from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football's most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game. MADDEN is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once-in-a-century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia, lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports. Directed by Academy Award-nominated David O. Russell, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage as John Madden, Academy Award winner Christian Bale as Al Davis, with Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney, and Shane Gillis.

Well. That trailer doesn't make me confident this will be any good at all. While it was better than the first teaser they released, I am still not convinced it's worth our time. Does anyone else think this looks like an SNL skit with the bad wigs and such? My god. He is not even trying to do the Madden voice. Is this actually a parody? No wonder they are skipping theaters; usually, I would be against that, but not here. Oof. Amazon MGM has released some quality films this year, but I'm afraid this won't be one of them.

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