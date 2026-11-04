Posted in: Games, Legendary, Magic: The Gathering, Movies | Tagged: Magic: The Gathering

Magic the Gathering Film Casts Maya Hawke as the Star

The Magic the Gathering film has reportedly found its star as Maya Hawke joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Article Summary Deadline reports Maya Hawke has joined the Magic: The Gathering film in an undisclosed but key ensemble role.

The Magic: The Gathering movie was confirmed in February 2026, with Matt Johnson linked to direct the adaptation.

The new report also says Matt Johnson will write the Magic: The Gathering film, though details remain unconfirmed.

Legendary and Hasbro say Magic: The Gathering is a major priority as they build a broader multimedia universe.

Some more reporting about the Magic the Gathering film has dropped, but like anything related to this movie, Legendary and Hasboro are remaining pretty tightlipped when it comes to confirming anything to do with this film. Following the February 2026 confirmation that the film was actually happening, an April 2026 report said that Matt Johnson would direct, with unconfirmed reports that Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald appeared online in June 2026. Now, Deadline is reporting that Maya Hawke has been cast in a role that has not been disclosed, but sources said: "The cast is expected to have an ensemble feel, Hawke's role is expected to be a key one in the project, and unlike a lot of the others roles that will audition, producers made it a priority to get the Stranger Things star the first offer to join the film." This new report also says that Johnson will write in addition to directing, but at this time, none of this has been confirmed. However, as with everything else in this film, nothing has been confirmed.

In a statement accompanying the Magic development announcement when it was officially announced in early February, Legendary's Chairman of Worldwide Production, Mary Parent, said: "We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than MAGIC: THE GATHERING. Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones."

Said Zev Foreman, Hasbro Entertainment's Head of Film, "This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world's most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward. MAGIC: THE GATHERING has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary's diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new MAGIC: THE GATHERING universe."

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