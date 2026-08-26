Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, man of tomorrow

Man of Tomorrow Has Wrapped Its Principal Photography

Writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that principal photography on the sequel to Superman, Man of Tomorrow, has officially wrapped.

Article Summary James Gunn confirmed on Threads that principal photography has officially wrapped on Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow.

Man of Tomorrow has moved quickly, with Gunn set to write and direct and the film dated for July 9, 2027.

The sequel’s fast production pace stands out as DC Studios navigates mixed theatrical results from Supergirl and Clayface.

The title Man of Tomorrow has deep Superman history, but it does not appear tied to one specific comic storyline.

It sounds like the first step in Man of Tomorrow making it to the big screen has been accomplished. In an age of sequels taking years to get off the ground, Man of Tomorrow very much feels like it approached at superspeed in a way we haven't seen in a hot minute. The DC universe has been a bit all over the place this year, with Supergirl underperforming and Clayface suddenly stepping up as the film that proves all is going well on the theatrical side. At least it looks like things are going well on the production side, as writer and director James Gunn confirmed on his official Threads account that principal photography on Man of Tomorrow had officially wrapped.

"That's a wrap on principal photography for Man of Tomorrow. Truly a joyful experience, and I have immense gratitude to my cast and crew. First photo: nicholashoult jumped in the lake after last shot. Second photo: The brain trust (except Brian) around video village during the whole shoot. They make making movies fun," Gunn wrote.

View on Threads

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August 2025, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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