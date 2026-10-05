Posted in: Max, Movies, Superman, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, man of tomorrow

Man Of Tomorrow Isn't Out Yet, But James Gunn Is Writing His Next Film

James Gunn has confirmed that he has started writing his next film while working on the assembly cut for Man of Tomorrow.

Article Summary James Gunn confirmed he has already started writing his next film while waiting on the Man of Tomorrow assembly cut.

Reports linking Gunn’s next script to the next Superman Saga chapter remain unconfirmed, with no project title revealed.

Man of Tomorrow moved at lightning speed, with Gunn set to write and direct and a July 9, 2027 release date locked.

The Man of Tomorrow title points to Superman history, while Lex’s powersuit sparked early buzz about the sequel’s direction.

It's becoming increasingly apparent that James Gunn is one of those creatives who are always working on something in some capacity. There are plenty of people who can pull that sort of thing off, and we see it in all levels of creativity from books to film to music. Some people can just keep pushing through regardless and don't seem to suffer from burnout the same way that the rest of us mortals do. We saw a version of this with the accelerated timeline that Man of Tomorrow appeared to be on, but if you thought working on that film meant that Gunn wasn't looking ahead, you'd be wrong. He was answering fan questions and debunking things on Threads this weekend, including Frank Grillo sharing a fan poster confirming who Adria Arjona is playing in the film and Gunn saying that Grillo has no idea who she is playing. However, he was also asked, "Are you ready to write your next film, James, or not quite yet?" and Gunn replied that he was multitasking as he worked on Man of Tomorrow, saying, "Already in it. I had to do something while I was waiting for the assembly!!"

Some people are reporting that Gunn is working on the next film in The Superman Saga, but that hasn't been confirmed one way or the other. Gunn hasn't confirmed what his next project will be after Man of Tomorrow is released next year. He's working on the assembly cut after filming wrapped back in August.

Man of Tomorrow: A Superman Sequel Arriving At Super Speed

At the beginning of August 2025, word officially came down that James Gunn was set to write and direct the next Super-Family film, and everyone was surprised that things seemed to be moving along so quickly. It appeared that things were even further along than we thought because a month later, the title, Man of Tomorrow, and the release date of July 9, 2027, were announced. The announcement came with three pieces of art by Jim Lee, Jorge Jimenez, and Mitch Gerads shared on Gunn, David Corenswet, and Nicolas Hoult's social media, respectively.

When the images first dropped, the first thing people noticed was Lex in the powersuit. The suit is something that has come and gone from the DC universe as the years go by. When Lex began to make the switch to the evil billionaire businessman trope, and comics wanted to be taken seriously, it got used less. The suit first appeared in Action Comics #544 in June 1983, but when the character switch for Lex happened in 1989, heading into the infamous era of 90s comics, a green powersuit didn't fit into the aesthetic of the era or the version of Lex being written.

As for the title, Man of Tomorrow, it's usually a moniker used to describe Superman as a character, so that specific wording has been used many times. The most well known series of comics with that name ran from 1995-1999 so trying to link that title to a specific storyline is nearly impossible. A 2020 animated movie also had the "man of tomorrow" description as a subtle. Before they shortened the name, Supergirl was Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. That is the next movie in the Superman Saga and will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026.

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