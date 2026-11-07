Posted in: BioWare, Documentary, Movies | Tagged: Fennessey Films, Massive Effect: The BioWare Story, Score G Productions

Massive Effect: The BioWare Story Documents The Studio's Success

Fans will be able to see the impact of BioWare in a new documentary as Massive Effect: The BioWare Story showcases its impact.

Article Summary Massive Effect: The BioWare Story will chronicle BioWare’s rise, legacy, and lasting impact on RPGs and gaming.

The BioWare documentary features rare studio access and interviews with developers behind Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and KOTOR.

Director Akash Sherman calls the film a heartfelt farewell to BioWare following the studio’s closure by EA.

Commissioned by Super Channel, the BioWare documentary is targeting film festivals as part of the 2027 release plan.

Fennessey Films and Score G Productions revealed that a new documentary is on the way, as Massive Effect: The BioWare Story takes a look at the story of the now-shuttered Edmonton-based video game studio. In the wake of its closure by Electronic Arts, the studio decided to reveal the doc and let people know it was on the way, as they had been given unprecedented access to the studio two years ago to film it. Commissioned by Super Channel in Canada, the film will interview dozens of employees and former devs, discussing the company's history, its impact on the industry, and many of the games under its banner, including Mass Effect, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Dragon Age, and Baldur's Gate. No official timetable is set for its release beyond the idea that it will be submitted to film festivals for the 2027 circuit.

Exploring The Impact of One Canadian Game Studio With Massive Effect: The BioWare Story

"The BioWare founders are my hometown heroes," said writer and director Akash Sherman. "It's a privilege and responsibility to share the journey of underdogs who came together to create deeply beloved storytelling. Their golden era kindled a spark in me and in an entire generation. With the studio's recent closure, the film is now a profound valediction."

"We started this film two years ago, before Dragon Age: The Veilguard released, before the Anthem servers shut down, and before the EA buyout was even announced," said producer Shane Fennessey. "With the shocking news of the closure, we now have the responsibility of telling its final chapter."

"When the production team asked for our blessing to tell the BioWare story, we were honoured and genuinely moved," said BioWare co-founders Dr. Ray Muzyka and Dr. Greg Zeschuk. "BioWare was never just about the logo or the building. It was about deeply emotionally engaging stories and characters, brought to life by the amazingly talented people on our dev teams, and our excellent production and distribution partners who helped us bring those stories successfully to all corners of the planet, and our passionate fans who defended those worlds, championed them and carried them forward. We're proud this film honours those who made it all possible. The best stories never really end. They live on in our memories and wait for someone to pick them up again."

"BioWare was a titan in the RPG space, and a natural fit for Lucasfilm Games," said Douglas Reilly, Vice President of Lucasfilm Games. "They took story, character, choice and consequence as seriously as we do, and they understood Star Wars at its core from the very beginning. Bringing the two together was easy, and a big part of that came from Ray and Greg, who built a studio that was a true partner to us across many years and two hit Star Wars games."

"We are thrilled to bring Massive Effect: The BioWare Story to Canadian audiences," said Kim Ball, EVP Content & Communications for Super Channel. "As an Edmonton-based company, we're especially proud to celebrate BioWare's extraordinary hometown story and the people, creativity and groundbreaking storytelling behind some of the most beloved games of a generation."

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