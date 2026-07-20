Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studios, masters of the universe, prime video

Masters of The Universe Drops On Prime Video This Wednesday

Masters of the Universe will begin streaming on Prime Video this Wednesday, July 22. And it was good, so you should watch it.

Article Summary Masters of the Universe starts streaming on Prime Video this Wednesday, July 22, giving the film a crucial second life.

After a modest $113 million worldwide box office run, Masters of the Universe may find its real audience on streaming.

Strong Prime Video numbers for Masters of the Universe could boost sequel hopes, along with merchandise and brand tie-ins.

Fans who enjoyed this take on Masters of the Universe have every reason to stream it and help keep the franchise alive.

Masters of the Universe was released in theaters in June, and while the film's opening weekend was not what most were hoping, it legged out to a respectable $113 million worldwide. It will drop on Prime Video to stream this Wednesday, and that will be the place where its success will be determined. It stars Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man/Prince Adam, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Alba as Man-At-Arms, Alison Brie as Evil-Lyn, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Hafthor Bjornsson as Goat Man, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as He-Man's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Fisto, Monica Baccarin as The Sorceress, Sasheer Zamata as Suzie, Jon Xue Zhang as Ram-Man, Christian Vunipola as Hussein, and Jared Leto as Skeletor. The film is directed by Travis Knight and written by Chris Butler.

Masters Of The Universe Should Do Really Well On Streaming

10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man, the most powerful man in the Universe!

By no means am I saying that Masters of the Universe was anything other than a disappointment in theaters. But those claiming that the franchise is now dead are wrong. If the streaming numbers are huge and we factor in all the brand tie-ins and merchandise sales, there is every chance we get a second film, and that would be a huge win for those of us who really enjoyed this take. Fingers crossed, go stream it!

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