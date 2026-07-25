Posted in: Apple, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: apple tv, John Cena, Matchbox The Movie

Matchbox The Movie: John Cena Stars In Trailer For Action Comedy

Apple have dropped the trailer for John Cena's new action comedy Matchbox The Movie, inspired by the classic toy line.

Article Summary Matchbox The Movie drops its first trailer, with John Cena leading Apple’s new action comedy inspired by Mattel’s classic cars.

Matchbox The Movie speeds onto Apple TV on October 9, skipping theaters despite its big cast, scale, and blockbuster feel.

Sam Hargrave directs Matchbox The Movie, bringing the same polished action energy that made Netflix’s Extraction films stand out.

The Matchbox The Movie trailer looks surprisingly fun, mixing globe-trotting chaos, comedy, and sharp action with strong crowd appeal.

Matchbox The Movie stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, Arturo Castro, Teyonah Parris, Corey Stoll, Bill Camp, Golshifteh Farahani, and Danai Gurira in a film "inspired by" the classic toy line of cars that have been around for decades. The trailer dropped today, and the film will debut on Apple TV on October 9. Surprising that they are not throwing this into theaters for a couple of weeks, as I am sure the budget was extremely high. But they can't all be F1.

Matchbox The Movie Synopsis

"Inspired by the iconic Mattel toys, "Matchbox The Movie" is an action-packed, globetrotting adventure about a group of friends since childhood who have their lives upended when undercover CIA agent Sean (John Cena), their long-absent former leader, returns to their small town and unwittingly gets them embroiled in a frantic international pursuit to save the world. An Apple Original Film hailing from Skydance Media and Mattel Studios, "Matchbox The Movie" is directed and executive produced by Sam Hargrave and written by David Coggeshall. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger produce for Skydance, and Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz produce for Mattel Studios. Jules Daly also serves as producer. Patrick Newall and Elizabeth Bassin serve as executive producers."

The film is directed by Sam Hargrave, so that explains why the action sequences look top-notch. After working for years as a stunt coordinator on Marvel Studios films, he became a director and has made the popular Extraction films starring Chris Hemsworth for Netflix. This makes it even more baffling that this isn't going to theaters. You have a huge star in Cena, a really good cast that you wouldn't expect in this type of IP film, a talented director, and a pretty fun trailer. What am I missing here? They still have time to change their minds, and they should here. This has a shot to make some money.

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