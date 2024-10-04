Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: adam driver, film, francis ford coppola, lionsgate, martin scorsese, Megalopolis

Megalopolis Director Reveals Why He Wanted to Work with Adam Driver

Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola reveals that he was inclined to cast Adam Driver after a conversation with Martin Scorsese.

Francis Ford Coppola's highly anticipated film Megalopolis has been generating buzz not only for its ambitious storyline and marketing tactics but also for its star-studded cast. Now, Coppola is revealing that fellow filmmaker Martin Scorsese actually played a pivotal role in his decision to cast Adam Driver in the film's lead role.

During an appearance on Konbini's video closet series, Coppola shared, "My dear Adam Driver. He's a very intelligent and talented actor, and he was in Martin Scorsese's film Silence. It's one of the reasons why I was sure he would be great in my movie because I asked Marty about him, and Marty said that he was explaining to Adam Driver they were in a place where the water was ice cold; it was like Japan, it was winter and Martin said, 'I want you to play the scene as if you had just come out of the icy cold water,' and it was there, it was scary and he just meant as a kind of sensual direction. Adam just jumped in the water, so I said, 'That's my kind of actor,' and he was like that on my film. He was a great collaborator, and I love the work he did."

Megalopolis Creation, Cast, and Premise

Megalopolis is set in a futuristic version of New York City, reimagined as "New Rome." The film follows visionary architect Cesar Catilina, played by Driver, as he clashes with the corrupt Mayor Franklyn Cicero, portrayed by Giancarlo Esposito. Catilina's dream is to rebuild the city into a utopian society, but he faces significant opposition from Cicero and other forces along the way. The film also boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Nathalie Emmanuel as Julia Cicero, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, and Dustin Hoffman.

Coppola's passion project has been in development for decades. As previously stated, he first conceived the idea in the late 1970s and began actively developing it in the 1980s. However, various setbacks, including financial difficulties and the September 11 attacks, delayed the project multiple times. Determined to see his vision come to life, Coppola self-financed the $120 million film, selling a portion of his winery to fund the production.

Megalopolis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, where it received mixed reviews. While some critics praised its scale and ambition, others found the narrative challenging to follow. Despite the divided opinions, the film has become one of the most talked-about releases of the year, sparking discussions about its themes and Coppola's visionary direction.

Megalopolis is in theaters now.

