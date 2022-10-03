Michael Waldron Set To Write The Script For Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios is ensuring that everything is ready to go regarding the Avengers films that are set to come out in the next couple of years. Back in July, Marvel unleashed not only the rest of its phase five schedule on the world but also a decent portion of the phase six slate. One of the movies that were announced was Avengers: Secret Wars. The movie already has a release date, November 7, 2025, which despite feeling like a lifetime away, isn't that far away at all when it comes to production schedules. It isn't surprising that Marvel is locking in the people like the writers for Avengers: Secret Wars, and according to Deadline, they have decided to bring on Michael Waldron to write the script.

From Loki, To Doctor Strange, To Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios likes to work with the same people repeatedly, which isn't that surprising, and once they find someone they can trust, they like to bring that person back again for bigger and bigger projects. They did for Anthony and Joe Russo, who started off by directing Captain America: The Winter Soldier and progressed to directing Avengers: Endgame. They appear to be doing the same thing for someone like Waldron. He started off on Loki, which is thus far the biggest Disney+ show that they have released so far and the only one besides What If…? to get a season two. From there, he took on the task of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However you might feel about that movie, it did exceptionally well at the box office and was more or less critically well received. Now they are upgrading Waldron yet again to Avengers: Secret Wars.

At the moment, it's unclear what version of Secret Wars the movie will be drawing from if any. We must remember that Age of Ultron had nothing to do with the comic of the same name, so assuming that we have any idea where this is going is a stretch. At the moment, we don't have a director for Avengers: Secret Wars just yet, and Marvel isn't commenting on the news about Waldron, but considering how big these movies are, there is a good chance we're going to hear about the director sooner rather than later.