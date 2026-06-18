Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters: A Shark Attacks Goomi and The Minions

A shark is no match for Goomi in a newly released clip from Minions & Monsters, which will be released in theaters on July 1st.

Article Summary A new Minions & Monsters clip sends a shark after the Minions, but Goomi quickly proves he is the real threat at sea.

Goomi emerges as Minions & Monsters' breakout creature, protecting the crew and stealing the spotlight in the footage.

The latest Minions & Monsters preview teases more chaotic ocean action as Illumination expands the franchise with new characters.

Directed by Pierre Coffin, Minions & Monsters hits theaters on July 1, 2026, with the Minions facing monster-sized mayhem.

When it comes to who is the scariest monster in the sea, it turns out that it very much is not the Minions or a shark. Minions & Monsters is introducing the world to Goomi, who appears to be a tiny, Illumination-branded version of our favorite monster, Chuthlu. He's adorable. I want a plush version of him immediately. When a shark shows up in the middle of the ocean in a newly released clip, Goomi is there to protect the Minions and prove that he's the scariest monster hanging around right now, and you should not mess with him.

Minions & Monsters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous, and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world, and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion. Minions & Monsters will be released in theaters on July 01, 2026.

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