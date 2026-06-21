Posted in: Illumination, Movies, Universal | Tagged: Minions & Monsters

Minions & Monsters: Extended Look Has A "Stepping On A LEGO" Joke

Illumination and Universal have shared an extended look at Minions & Monsters, and it features a "stepping on a LEGO" joke.

Article Summary Illumination and Universal have unveiled a new Minions & Monsters extended look packed with classic Minions chaos.

The footage centers on a giant cyclops boss and a standout stepping on LEGO-style gag with instantly familiar pain.

The extended look leans into slapstick comedy, showing the Minions repeatedly failing at their latest assignment.

Minions & Monsters opens in theaters on July 1, 2026, continuing Illumination’s massive animated franchise.

It seems that stepping on a LEGO is a universal experience. Or at least, that is what the joke in the new extended look at Minions & Monsters is implying. We get the chance to see some of the times the Minions have failed to be good, well, minions, and this time we see them try to make some neat stuff for their giant, cyclops boss. However, it seems like stone blocks that look like LEGOs for a giant cyclops and plastic ones for us are on the same pain scale if the reaction is anything to go by. It might be one of the most universal experiences for anyone who went through a LEGO phase or has kids in their lives. There's a reason "go step on a LEGO" is one of those things to say to someone when you want to ruin their day in a really petty way. Everything that follows is a bit slapstick, but this is a Minions movie, so of course it is, but the initial joke does what it needs to.

Minions & Monsters: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Fresh off the worldwide blockbuster success of summer 2024's funniest comedy, Despicable Me 4, Illumination expands its joyful animated universe with a riotous new chapter, featuring all-new characters, in the biggest global animated franchise in history: Minions & Monsters.

This is the rambunctious, ridiculous, and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood, became movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world, and then banded together to try and save the planet from the mayhem they had just created.

The acclaimed voice cast includes Academy Award® winner Allison Janney, two-time Academy Award® winner Christoph Waltz, Academy Award® winner Jeff Bridges, two-time Academy Award® nominee Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch (Nouvelle Vague) and Academy Award® nominee and comedy iconoclast Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park. The cast also includes Saturday Night Live alum Bobby Moynihan and Phil LaMarr (Futurama, King of the Hill).

Minions & Monsters is directed by Academy Award® nominee Pierre Coffin, a director of the first three Despicable Me films and the first Minions film. Coffin has also provided the voice for the Minions since their film debut in 2010. The film is written by Brian Lynch (Minions, The Secret Life of Pets films) and Pierre Coffin and is produced by Illumination's Academy Award® nominated founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Bill Ryan (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie). The executive producer is Brian Lynch.

More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have become the most iconic animated characters of their generation. Globally recognized and beloved by fans of all ages, they have propelled Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions to a global box office of more than $5.6 billion. Minions & Monsters will be released in theaters on July 01, 2026.

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