Minions: The Rise Of Gru Trailer Promises More Wacky Hijinks

Minions: The Rise Of Gru is finally seeing release on July 1st after many delays, and if the world is not excited about it, Universal sure is. The other films in the series have combined to gross billions of dollars at the box office, so the delays, I am sure, have caused them anxiety. Steve Carell, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin star in this new film, and you can see the trailer below.

Minions: Rise Of Gru Synopsis

"Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carell) is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It's not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto—a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please—this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. When the infamous supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, oust their leader—legendary martial arts fighter Wild Knuckles (Oscar® winner Alan Arkin)— Gru, their most devoted fanboy, interviews to become their newest member. The Vicious 6 is not impressed by the diminutive, wannabe villain, but then Gru outsmarts (and enrages) them, and he suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. With Gru on the run, the Minions attempt to master the art of kung fu to help save him, and Gru discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends."

Look, you already made your mind up about Minions a long time ago. I don't like them either, but even I can admit they make me laugh. If you have kids, your fate is sealed anyway.