Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Evil Dead Burn, moana, Weekend Box Office

Moana Wins Weekend Box Office But Fails To Impress

Moana won the weekend box office, but nobody is impressed with how it did it, as Christopher Nolan looms large this week.

Moana caught a wave to the front of the box office this past weekend, but nobody is very impressed with its start. Here in the US, the film made $43 million, well below expectations and tracking. Worldwide was even worse, as it only made $52 million for a $95 million start. Oof. The people who did see it loved it; it has an "A-" CinemaScore. The hope there is that word of mouth keeps it afloat for a couple of weeks, since most of the big family films have now opened. That was part of the problem here, though; it came less than a month after Toy Story 5 and only a week after Minions & Monsters, so the family box office dollar is already stretched. Then coming so close to when the original and its sequel came out feels a little off. If they had waited longer, it probably would have been fine. But then, no Dwayne Johnson. I argue that it might not be such a bad thing if he weren't there, as he seems to have reached his saturation point in theaters. We shall see when the new Jumanji releases this Christmas if that is true.

Moana Sets Sail As The Odyssey Looms

The weekend's other big release was a horror one, as Evil Dead Burn scared up $13.7 million. That is 44% less than Evil Dead Rise opened to a couple of years ago. Personally, I chalk that up to a studio failure. They did very little to promote this one, and really only started a serious campaign for it a week or so ago, and the trailers were confusing. Going in, nobody seemed to have much of an idea what they were in for. You can't just coast by on a name anymore.

The weekend box office top five for July 10:

Moana- $43 million Minions & Monsters- $20.5 million Toy Story 5: $18.5 million Evil Dead Burn- $13.7 million Young Washington- $6.9 million

This week, arguably the most anticipated film of the year opens. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey takes over movie theaters and will no doubt be number one. With how much? I am going to say $85 million. I think people show up in a big way, but the limited number of people who can see it in IMAX and other premium formats, as intended by the director, will cause some to stay away until it calms down.

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