Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: Bandai Namco, Bandai Namco Filmworks, gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Zero, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero Releases An Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero, as the film will arrive in North American theaters in February 2027

Article Summary Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero has an official trailer, with the prequel film heading to North America in February 2027.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero leads into SEED Freedom, covering Cosmic Era 75, COMPS, and Lucas’s rise.

The film opens in Japan on January 15, 2027, before Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero reaches North American theaters.

The new trailer also highlights music by Takanori Nishikawa and t.komuro, plus messages from the film’s artists.

Sunrise and Bandai Namco Filmworks dropped a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero animated film, set to come to North America next year. The film serves as a prequel, with events leading directly into the start of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom, giving us a glimpse of what led to Cosmic Era 75, the formation of COMPS, and how Lucas rose to power as president.

The company also loaded the trailer up with some musical talent, as Takanori Nishikawa and t.komuro created the theme to the movie, while also dropping special video messages from Takanori Nishikawa and Tetsuya Komuro, a special message from ending theme artist See-Saw, and a special word from the English voice cast to all of the series' fans. All of which we have for you to check out down at the bottom. Enjoy the trailer as it will first be released in Japanese theaters on January 15, 2027, followed by a North American release sometime in February 2027.

See What Happened in C.E. 74 With Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero

After the collapse of the Destiny Plan proposed by Dullindal, which would have decided people's fates based on genetics, Cagalli, the chief representative of the Orb United Emirates, has been working to bring about a peaceful new order by establishing a global peace-monitoring agency called COMPS (pronounced "compass"). C.E.74. The great war is over, but Shinn has yet to decide what course he should follow. Then a mobile suit which has survived many past battlefields is transferred from ZAFT to COMPS's temporary base on Onogoro Island. That night, however, the Strike Freedom Gundam is stolen by persons unknown. To stop the situation from escalating, to recover the stolen machine, and for the sake of everything they must protect, Shinn and his comrades once again throw themselves into battle…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!