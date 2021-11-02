Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Return Of Godzilla

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week's release is the first in association with Toho. This is Return of Godzilla, the 16th film in the series. This is the first release in their new Heisei series of releases. Reijiro Koroku's score is presented on colored vinyl and features artwork by Henry Abrams. The disc jacket features a pop-up element as well. Check it out below.

Return Of Godzilla Mondo Release Details

"He's back! After nine years away from the big screen, the Big G reappeared for his 30th anniversary in THE RETURN OF GODZILLA. Produced by Godzilla's creator Tomoyuki Tanaka and directed by Koji Hashimoto, the picture returns the uber-kaiju to the ultimate antagonist he was always intended to be. Watch as he devastates Tokyo after being resurrected by an underwater volcano, with a dramatic and explosive musical score by Reijiro Koroku! Having previously worked with Studio Ghibli's Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, Koroku was the perfect choice to score the Big G's triumphant return, creating no less than three themes for everybody's favorite kaiju.

Listen to the low rumbling frequencies and powerful brass attacks as he ravages a power plant and fights the Japanese Self Defence Forces (JSDF), and swoon to the love theme for Maki and Naoko. Koroku also wrote exciting pieces for the JSDF and the Super-X, a particular machine designed to fight Godzilla. Still, it's his respect and reverence for the Big G that makes THE RETURN OF GODZILLA such a success. The score ends with vocalists The Star Sisters lamenting Godzilla's disappearance, cementing the place he has in our hearts. "Take care now, Godzilla, my old friend."

This is going to go fast. Not only is this being put out tomorrow to help celebrate Godzilla Day, but it is only part of what Mondo is putting out. Not to mention that this is limited to 2500. Be sure to go to Mondo's Record Shop Wednesday at 1 PM EST.