Motion Detected Star Natasha Esca on Unique Sci-Fi Cautionary Tale

Natasha Esca (Narcos: Mexico) spoke to Bleeding Cool about her latest sci-fi A.I. thriller Motion Detected from Asterlight & Freestyle.

Natasha Esca is emerging as an international crossover success from the Mexican entertainment scene with her breakout hit in the telenovela series Waking Up with You. She's since landed numerous high-profile projects like Netflix dramas Sense8 and Narcos: Mexico. She's also branched into comedy and horror, including Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. She currently stars in the sci-fi thriller Motion Detected for Freestyle Digital and Asterlight. The film follows Eva (Esca), who narrowly escaped being murdered during a recent terrifying home invasion in Mexico City. She and her husband decide to relocate to Los Angeles, where she can recuperate. But when her husband must travel for business, she's left alone in an unfamiliar place and suffering from paranoia. The smart home security system consoles her, but the technology is challenging to master, and she starts to wonder if it will keep her safe or take over her life. Esca spoke to Bleeding Cool about what drew her to the film, her experience with A.I., and how nuanced her character is.

Motion Detected: Esca on Sending Message About Technology

Bleeding Cool: What intrigued you about 'Motion Detected?'

Esca: When I read the script. It felt like I had to do it. Scripts like this don't land in your hands every day. Justin and Sam wrote a great script, and I was excited to be a part of the project. I am also a huge horror fan, and it couldn't have been a better fit for me.

Give me your own experience with technology. Does this story feel that close to home with how society is with social media and everything?

Oh, absolutely. Our movie was released exactly at the right time. Everything, technology-wise, is changing so fast, and our reliance on it is becoming rather unbelievable. It feels like 'The Terminator' a little bit with the world that we're living in. It's so different now, and 'Motion Detected' hit the mark on the paranoia and fear that is silently brewing inside of us as a collective, as a society, because it's taking over. How far will this go? It is a horror film, and it should make people feel uneasy and concerned.

As far as the elements of your character Eva, was there any inspiration from figures in your life, or did you play to the script?

There were a lot of personal experiences that I lived, and I tapped into those to create Eva, as well as drew inspiration from people I've had conversations with that have lived through similar trauma, not comparable to what happened in the film. I gathered information and stories and then put them together, creating this Frankenstein, which is my character, Eva. She is a little bit of everything. It's the psychological aspect of what's going through her, what's going through her mind, and how she starts to spiral with all these experiences. It was an emotionally charged time while we were filming, staying in character, and remaining. I have so much empathy for Eva, and I wanted to do my character justice by being truthful and doing what felt right, what Eva would do in this situation or what she would say. Ultimately, the response we have received to our film and my character has been positive. I'm glad that that was able to translate well on film.

Motion Detected, which also stars Carlo Mendez, Julie Brister, Roland Buck III, Bob Clendenin, Kimberli Flores, and Katelyn MacMullen, is available on-demand and digital.

