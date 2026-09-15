Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Trailer | Tagged: David Corenswet, Mr Irrelevant, Paramount Pictures

Mr. Irrelevant Trailer Sees David Corenswet Go For An Oscar

Paramount has released the trailer for its new sports drama Mr. Irrelevant, starring Superman himself, David Corenswet.

Article Summary Paramount’s Mr. Irrelevant trailer spotlights David Corenswet as John Tuggle in an inspiring NFL underdog drama.

Mr. Irrelevant tells the true story of the 1983 NFL Draft’s final pick, a title that became football lore.

Buzz around Mr. Irrelevant points to a standout David Corenswet performance with serious awards-season potential.

Mr. Irrelevant aims to stand out as a crowd-pleasing Christmas Day sports drama in a packed holiday box office.

Mr. Irrelevant is a new sports drama getting a lot of buzz for the strong performance of Superman himself, David Corenswet. It also stars Isabel May, David Krumholtz, Tuwaine Barrett, Thaddeus LaGrone, Alexander England, Spencer House, Tandi Wright, and Michael Shannon. Jonathan Levine directed it, with a script by Nick Santora. It tells the true story of football player John Tuggle, drafted with the final pick in the 1983 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. Traditionally, whoever becomes the last pick in the draft earns the moniker "Mr. Irrelevant," and some have gone on to success against all odds in the National Football League.

Mr. Irrelevant Will Be A Christmas Must-See

"Mr. Irrelevant is the inspiring true story of John Tuggle (David Corenswet), the last player selected in the last round of the 1983 NFL draft by the New York Giants. A true underdog, Tuggle defied expectations on the field and off, for his then-first-year head coach, Bill Parcells (Michael Shannon), his newfound love (Isabel May), and his team, proving that remarkable hope and perseverance can transcend even the greatest challenges. Executive Producers: Jesse Sisgold, Jason T. Reed, Sandino Moya-Smith, Stan Wlodkowski, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Ross Ketover, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy. Produced by: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jonathan Levine, Gillian Bohrer, and Nick Santora."

I love a good underdog sports film, and the word on the streets is that this one delivers big time. It will be nice to see Corenswet stretch his muscles outside of Superman and remind everyone why he is considered a huge star in the making beyond his superheroics. Christmas is going to be a crowded marketplace this year, but there should be plenty of room for a feel-good sports film like Mr. Irrelevant. The film opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

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