Mr. Scorsese: Apple TV+ Previews Rebecca Miller's Martin Scorsese Doc

Apple TV+ released an extended look at Mr. Scorsese, the upcoming docuseries spotlighting Martin Scorsese, directed by Rebecca Miller.

Apple TV+ revealed a first-look clip from Mr. Scorsese, the five-part documentary event about Martin Scorsese from acclaimed director Rebecca Miller, set to premiere globally on October 17. The sneak peek at the new series grants audiences unprecedented access to the Academy Award-winning filmmaker. As seen in the clip, Scorsese and his filmmaker friends, including Steven Spielberg, reflect on how the director's cut of Taxi Driver almost never saw the light of day, and the extreme lengths the visionary filmmaker was willing to go to protect what would go on to be one of his most iconic films.

"Mr. Scorsese" examines how Scorsese's colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision, as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his earliest experiences (New York University student films) through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind. "This project is a filmmaker's dream, to have had such access to legends of the industry, from Marty himself to his prolific collaborators, close friends, and family members," said award-winning director Rebecca Miller. "I was honored he trusted me to create this documentary, which I believe will resonate with everyone from dedicated Scorsese fans to anyone who has grappled with failure and reached for stars. I'm excited to share a sneak peek of 'Mr. Scorsese,' which includes the true version of a mythic (a never-before-told) story about 'Taxi Driver,' and how, thanks to Marty's perseverance and dedication to his art, the film retained its integrity and went on to become one of the most culturally significant films of all time."

Mr. Scorsese is a portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking from the 1970s onwards, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history. With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese's private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Miller (She Came to Me, Personal Velocity: Three Portraits), Mr. Scorsese originated with executive producers Miller and Damon Cardasis at Round Films (Maggie's Plan, Saturday Church), and Cindy Tolan (Étoile, Dandelion), Miller's longtime creative collaborator. Emmy Award-nominated trio Cardasis, Tolan, and Miller serve as executive producers of Mr. Scorsese alongside Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly, and Julie Yorn. Ron Burkle produces, with Robert Fernandez and Patrick Walmsley as co-executive producers. Expanded Media and Round Films present the series in association with LBI Entertainment and Moxie Pictures.

