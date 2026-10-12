Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: greta gerwig, Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew: First Official Poster, Trailer Tomorrow

The first poster for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, has been released, with a trailer set to debut tomorrow.

Article Summary Netflix has released the first official poster for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, with the first trailer arriving tomorrow.

Greta Gerwig writes and directs Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, marking a major new screen take on C. S. Lewis.

The adaptation faces a familiar franchise challenge: keeping pace with younger characters as time passes between films.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew opens in theaters and IMAX on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix in April.

It looks like we're going to be getting a look at the latest adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia very soon, and by soon, we mean tomorrow. The official Netflix X/Twitter account shared the first official poster for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, and it's really pretty if a bit basic, but we like simplistic posters in this house. When things get too busy, they get ugly very fast. The post also confirmed that the first trailer for the movie will be released tomorrow.

The Chronicles of Narnia have been foundational works of fiction for as long as they have existed, but, like most series longer than a book or two, they have run into problems when adapted to other media. One of the big ones for this series that other series like Harry Potter faced is the primarily child main characters for the first few books. When you have children as your main characters, you're on a much shorter timeline to get things done before it becomes ridiculous. See: Stranger Things. We'll have to see if the inevitable passage of time kneecaps Narnia: The Magician's Nephew like it has kneecapped so many others before

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis' beloved story The Magician's Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is directed by Greta Gerwig with a screenplay by Gerwig. It stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, with Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma. Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will be released in IMAX and in theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, and it will stream on Netflix starting on April 2, 2027. There will be sneak preview screenings, only in IMAX, starting on February 10, 2027.

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