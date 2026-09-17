Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew – Official Logo And BTS Image Released

The logo for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew has been released, as director Greta Gerwig explains how incredible it was to work on this film.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the official logo for Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew, Greta Gerwig’s new take on C. S. Lewis.

Greta Gerwig says bringing The Magician’s Nephew to life with Netflix and IMAX has been an extraordinary experience.

Gerwig shares how reading The Magician’s Nephew as a child shaped her love of magic, hidden worlds, and adventure.

Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew opens in theaters and IMAX on February 12, 2027, before arriving on Netflix April 2.

The Chronicles of Narnia have been foundational works of fiction for as long as they have existed, but, like most series longer than a book or two, they have run into problems when adapted to other media. One of the big ones for this series that other series like Harry Potter faced is the primarily child main characters for the first few books, and when you have children as your main characters, you're on a much shorter timeline to get things done before it becomes ridiculous. See: Stranger Things. However, Netflix is adapting the books, and this time they are doing what is technically the prequel first, even though it's the sixth book in the series. Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is directed by Greta Gerwig and is set for release in early 2027. The logo dropped on TUDUM, and we got some new quotes from Gerwig about her thought process for adapting this book.

"Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner. I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2," says Gerwig.

"I was a child when I first read The Magician's Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life," says Gerwig. "I didn't know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis's The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me. … It transformed me."

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis' beloved story The Magician's Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is directed by Greta Gerwig with a screenplay by Gerwig. It stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, with Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma. Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will be released in IMAX and in theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, and it will stream on Netflix starting on April 2, 2027. There will be sneak preview screenings, only in IMAX, starting on February 10, 2027.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!