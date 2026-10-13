Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Narnia: The Magician's Nephew

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew – The First Official Trailer Is Buckwild

Netflix released the first official trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew from writer-director Greta Gerwig, and it is buckwild insane - we love to see it.

Article Summary Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, Greta Gerwig's bold new take.

The Narnia: The Magician's Nephew trailer hints at a wildly different direction for C. S. Lewis's fantasy world.

The adaptation revives long-running questions about translating The Chronicles of Narnia to screen with young leads.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew opens in IMAX and theaters on February 12, 2027, before streaming on Netflix.

Oh, Greta Gerwig, you mad woman, we love to see it. Everyone should have known, the moment Netflix announced they were bringing Gerwig on to adapt The Chronicles of Narnia, that she was going to take it in a new direction, and if this is the first official trailer, it is a new direction. There are certain expectations people have for a movie like this, and Gerwig is clearly playing into them with the shot of the horse and the van. Once the movie kicks off, it's clear that visually, this is going to be something special. Is it going to be purest's anger? Probably, but there is very little you can do to please fans that word-for-word adaptations of media [looking at you, Resident Evil fans, stay mad]. The reaction, from both fans and the general public, to this first footage of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is going to be fascinating to watch.

The Chronicles of Narnia have been foundational works of fiction for as long as they have existed, but, like most series longer than a book or two, they have run into problems when adapted to other media. One of the big ones for this series that other series like Harry Potter faced is the primarily child main characters for the first few books. When you have children as your main characters, you're on a much shorter timeline to get things done before it becomes ridiculous. See: Stranger Things. We'll have to see if the inevitable passage of time kneecaps Narnia: The Magician's Nephew like it has kneecapped so many others before

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Academy Award–nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings C. S. Lewis' beloved story The Magician's Nephew to the screen for the first time in a sweeping adventure that invites dreamers of all ages to experience the creation of Narnia.

Narnia: The Magician's Nephew is directed by Greta Gerwig with a screenplay by Gerwig. It stars David McKenna, Beatrice Campbell, Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, with Daniel Craig and Meryl Streep, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Denise Gough, and Susan Wokoma. Narnia: The Magician's Nephew will be released in IMAX and in theaters worldwide on February 12, 2027, and it will stream on Netflix starting on April 2, 2027. There will be sneak preview screenings, only in IMAX, starting on February 10, 2027.

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