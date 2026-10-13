Posted in: Movies, Netflix, Trailer | Tagged: A Dog's Perfect Christmas, netflix

Netflix Posts First Holiday Film Trailer, A Dog's Perfect Christmas

Netflix is celebrating the holidays this week with a bunch of trailers, including this one for A Dog's Perfect Christmas, released today.

Over the last few years, Netflix has been trying to take the holiday original film crown from Hallmark, and this year it will release even more films this holiday season. This week, they'll spotlight them, and today they released the trailer for A Dog's Perfect Christmas. This one stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Jennifer Tilly, Mary Steenburgen, and Thomas Haden Church. It will be released on the streamer on November 4th. It is adapted from the novel by W. Bruce Cameron and is one of many novels adapted by Netflix in 2026.

Netflix Gets Us, We Just Want Christmas & Dogs

Here is the synopsis: The problems fracturing the Goss family as Christmas approaches are hardly unique, though perhaps they are handling them a little differently than most people might. But then a true emergency arises, one with the potential to not only ruin Christmas, but everything holding the family together. Is the arrival of a lost puppy yet another in the string of calamities facing them, or could the little canine be just what they all need? The film is being directed by Cathryn Michon.

I haven't read the novel this is based on, but it involves Christmas and dogs, so I am all in. That feels like a pretty spectacular cast for a movie like this; there are some really big names on that list. Even if that wasn't the case, I would be watching anyway, as in this house, we watch any and all of these holiday films that Netflix, Hallmark, or anyone else wants to throw our way. I really cannot wait to see what other holiday films we are going to see trailers for this week.

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